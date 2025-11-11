Some at Manchester United are reportedly ‘internally’ still questioning the decision to sell Alejandro Garnacho, who it’s felt needed ‘guidance and man-management’ and got neither from Ruben Amorim.

United got some saleable assets out of the door in the summer. Garnacho and Antony were the two sales made, while Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford will likely bring in permanent fees if United decide to sell at the end of their respective loans in Europe.

The sale of Garnacho is one that Amorim essentially forced, having apparently told the winger he would have to find himself another club to play for.

The United boss apparently said to him: “You better pray that you can find a club to sign you.”

That informed other clubs that he was definitely on the chopping block, and allowed Chelsea to sign him for less than United wanted.

While the Blues long showed an interest in Garnacho, meaning the Red Devils knew there was somewhere for him to be offloaded, there are apparently some at his former club who feel he shouldn’t have been sold.

The Amorim fallout was due to public comments made by Garnacho, but according to The Telegraph, there are some at the club who ‘internally’ still question the decision to offload him.

Indeed, they feel he was ‘simply young and petulant’ and was ‘in need of guidance and careful man-management,’ which Amorim clearly did not give him, as opposed to ‘being cast as a bad egg and a corrosive presence.’

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

However, United seemingly see offloading Garnacho as a good choice, as Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox were ‘determined to ensure’ that Amorim’s authority was not questioned in any way.

They similarly got shot of Rashford, who Amorim clearly was not a fan of early on, with the forward only playing six games for the United boss early on in his tenure.

While he scored three goals in those games, Rashford’s training efforts were not appreciated by Amorim, who loaned him out first to Aston Villa in January and then Barcelona this season.

While some believe Rashford would improve the current United team, given he has six goals and nine assists as a Barcelona player already, it is unlikely Amorim cares what his side would look like with the former academy man in it.

