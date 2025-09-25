League Two Grimsby have been handed a home draw against Brentford in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup having already dumped out Manchester United and Sheffield Wednesday.

The Mariners saw off Championship strugglers Wednesday last Tuesday having beaten United on penalties in the second round and will now get the chance of another giant-killing when they welcome Brentford to Blundell Park in the week commencing October 27.

Holders Newcastle host Tottenham in one of four top-flight ties with Liverpool at home to Crystal Palace, Arsenal welcoming Brighton to the Emirates and Wolves hosting Chelsea.

Championship side Swansea will take on Manchester City at the Swansea.com Stadium, while Wrexham will take on Cardiff in an all-Wales tie and League One Wycombe have the chance of an upset with Fulham coming to town.

Full Carabao Cup fourth-round draw

Arsenal v Brighton

Grimsby Town v Brentford

Swansea City v Manchester City

Newcastle United v Tottenham

Wrexham v Cardiff City

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Chelsea

Wycombe v Fulham

Grimsby boss David Artell joked about beating ‘the pigs’ but also made clear his sympathy for Sheffield Wednesday after his side triumphed over the Championship side, whose financial crisis has seen them make late payments to HMRC and delay salaries for players and staff members as transfer embargos have clipped the club’s wings.

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans boycotted the game, with Grimsby bringing around 6,000 fans to Hillborough, and the confirm attendance announced at 9,424, due to issues with owner Dejphon Chansiri.

A young Sheffield Wednesday side, who saw 10 changes to the lineup, struggled against a dominant Grimsby.

Artell said: “It’s a huge club. Nobody wants to see this. Not one person of any heart or morals wants to see what’s going on at this football club. You saw it with Morecambe a few weeks ago and it’s happened with other clubs. Not one person wants to see this and I really, genuinely feel for the fans.

“Football clubs are at the heart of a community, make no bones about it. You might change your wife or your partner, but there’s very few things you change in life. It’s your football cub, maybe your bank account. Even family you can fall out with, but your football club? You never change, ever. When you see this place as it is, It’s sad.

“I grew up in the late 80s and 90s. When this football club got to those two finals (FA Cup and League Cup in 1993), I was 13. I remember it, a big football club, huge, packed out every week, a hard place to come in the top division. It’s a brilliant football club and nobody wants to see it like this, in a distressed state. In that sense it gives us no pleasure to beat a football club in this state.”