Man City ‘offer’ £250m for Chelsea superstar as they meet world-record demands after initial £149m bid

Man City have made an offer of £250m for Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer as they look to bring him back to the Etihad Stadium, according to reports.

The Citizens sold Palmer to the Blues in 2023 for £40m as Pep Guardiola struggled to find a place for him in his Man City starting XI.

Palmer has now contributed an amazing 37 goals and 19 assists in 70 Premier League matches since joining Chelsea, while he has picked up 12 England caps too.

That has been seen as a big mistake by Man City, especially with Kevin de Bruyne now leaving, and the Citizens have reportedly launched a second bid for Palmer this summer.

A report earlier in the summer claimed that Chelsea rejected a £149m bid from Man City for the England international, while there was also reported interest from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

It has been claimed that the Blues are looking for a world-record £250m to even consider selling Palmer this summer and now they have got their wish.

Spanish website Fichajes insists that Man City have made an ‘offer’ of £250m as they look to ‘make a splash in the transfer market’ this summer.

After their initial offer earlier in the summer, ‘talks cooled off and the market seemed to be at a standstill regarding this move’ but now Man City are willing to make Palmer the ‘most expensive signing in history’.

Their interest ‘never faded’ and their new offer comprises of ‘£200m plus £50m in variables’ with Man City Guardiola keen to get a deal done.

The report adds: ‘For Chelsea, this potential sale represents a significant financial opportunity. After several years of financial difficulties, the London club is looking to balance its books and seize the moment to maximize its assets.

‘Although losing Palmer would be a sporting blow, the money received would allow Chelsea to plan for new signings and strengthen other areas of the team.’

Chelsea have already won the Club World Cup earlier this summer and speaking about the benefits of spending every day with the squad, Palmer said: “I think being with each other every day brings us together

“[For example], I’ve played with Liam [Delap] for a number of years now, which started at City, and I feel like I know where he’s going to be on the pitch. I like to find him. Hopefully, I can assist him a lot this season.

“Romeo [Lavia] and Liam are my age, and I’ve played with them for a while. Obviously, Tosin is from Manchester too, and we have a good friendship.

“We’ve played at England together at different levels with Noni, Liam and Levi [Colwill]so I feel like it’s a good group and we get on well.”

On being given the number 10 shirt after wearing 20 last season, Palmer added: “I wore No.10 growing up and I like the number. Lionel Messi is, obviously, the big one [who has worn the number] and then players like Wayne Rooney – it’s just a really iconic number.”