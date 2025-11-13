According to reports, Chelsea are among a host of clubs interested in signing Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior and they have submitted an ‘offer’.

Vinicius‘ future at Real Madrid is in doubt as he is being heavily linked with an exit from the Spanish giants, while he is only under contract until 2027.

The Brazil international has fuelled exit speculation by butting heads with Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso.

Vinicius feels Alonso has mistreated him, as he has taken issue with being substituted late in Real Madrid’s recent matches, and he spat his dummy out after being withdrawn during his side’s win against FC Barcelona.

The Brazil international subsequently released a statement to provide his side of the story, but he refused to apologise to Alonso and it is looking increasingly likely that he will leave Real Madrid next year.

Earlier this week, a report from journalist Sacha Tavolieri claimed a move to the Saudi Pro League is the ‘most likely’ outcome, though Vinicius is also attracting interest from the Premier League.

Tavolieri explained: ‘Real Madrid has set Vinícius Júnior’s starting price at €150 million, following the complete breakdown of contract extension talks.

‘The tension between the Brazilian international and coach Xabi Alonso is so high that a source close to the Real Madrid dressing room told us it was “very difficult to imagine Vinícius still at Madrid next season.”’

It has been widely reported that contract talks are not progressing, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City mooted as possible destinations for the winger.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Chelsea have stepped up their interest in Vinicius and have lodged an ‘offer’ worth 150 million euros (£132m).

However, this move looks unlikely as Vinicius has reportedly revealed his verdict on a move to Stamford Bridge.

