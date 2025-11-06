Man City ‘ask’ Vinicius Junior to snub any new deal amid reports Real Madrid ‘plan to sell’

Man City have ‘asked’ Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior to reject any new contract at the Bernabeu as they look to sign him, according to reports.

The Citizens had a poor season by their standards in 2024/25 with Pep Guardiola ending a run of winning four Premier League titles in a row.

Man City finished third and trophyless and this campaign didn’t start off much better – but they seem to have got going in recent weeks with four wins in their last four Premier League matches to move up to second in the table.

Erling Haaland has scored 13 of the Citizens’ 20 Premier League goals this season and Man City are looking at ways to increase output from the rest of the team.

One way could be to bring in new players and there are reports that Man City are lining up a move for Real Madrid forward Vinicius.

The Brazil international has caused controversy in recent weeks with his behaviour in the El Clasico and uncertainty over whether he will sign a new contract at the club.

There have even been reports that Real Madrid are ready to end their interest in getting him to sign a new contract as they ‘plan to sell’ him.

A trusted account on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ and 683k followers insists that Man City have made a move to stop Vinicius signing a new deal in order to get him to come to the Etihad Stadium.

The account wrote on X: ‘Exclusive. @ManCity have asked Vinícius Júnior NOT to sign a new contract at @realmadrid. Manchester City want Vinícius Júnior to become the next KDB for them. The information has come from reliable source from Madrid.’

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry was disappointed by Vinicius’ performance as Real Madrid lost 1-0 to Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Henry told CBS Sports: “I do not understand it. You have to play with what’s in front of you, you have to play the moment.

“And even if there’s nobody in the box, as you said, at least the opposing team has dropped 30 yards back and then you can give the ball to your midfielder, who might have a strike from outside the box.

“But I don’t know, sometimes people try to be cute when there’s no need to be cute, if there is space, just give the ball, recycling the ball… sometimes it’s too scripted.

“You have an opportunity at the beginning, for example, Vinicius Jr had Conor Bradley for the first five to seven minutes, and then he let him breathe. Why do you let him breathe? Have a go until he gets a yellow card and then he can’t defend in the same way, but that didn’t happen.

“When we watched the game, Vinicius Jr received the ball in a one-on-one after a good battle in the first five minutes against Conor Bradley, and he passed it back to his left-back to receive it back… and now it was a one-vs-three.

“Then he attacked alone against the three of them, and I thought, wait, do the math. You had a one-on-one, try to see what you can do with that.

“Why do you move the ball back so it comes back to you and you can play a one-vs-three? I just don’t get it at times.”

