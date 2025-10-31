According to reports, Manchester United have submitted an ‘offer’ as they look to sign a former Barcelona star, while they are also eyeing Vinicius Junior.

In this summer’s transfer window, Man Utd did positive business as they have rebuilt after finishing 15th in the Premier League and failing to win a trophy in 2024/25.

Club chiefs raised funds through player sales as they offloaded Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho.

This enabled the Red Devils to spend around £230m to overhaul Ruben Amorim‘s attack by signing Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, while they acquired Senne Lammens to replace Andre Onana as their No.1 goalkeeper.

Each of these signings have made a positive impact as Man Utd have won three Premier League games in a row to move up to sixth in the table, though they are likely to be active in the next two transfer windows.

READ: Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd: Why that Red Devils fan won’t be cutting his hair just yet



It has been widely reported that their next priority will be to sign a No.6 after failing to sign Brighton star Carlos Baleba in the summer, with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson also mooted as targets.

However, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims they are also keen for more attacking reinforcements, with it claimed that they have made an ‘offer’ worth 50 million euros (around £44m) for former Barcelona forward Vitor Roque.

The 20-year-old joined Barcelona in 2023 and he only had a short spell with the Spanish giants as he reportedly had a fallout with club chiefs.

Roque had a loan spell at Real Betis last season before returning to Brazil by joining Palmeiras in a record deal worth over £21m towards the start of this year.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ruben Amorim ‘tells’ Man Utd star how to become ‘best in the world’ amid three reasons for verdict

👉 Ornstein touts Mbappe to Arsenal with Man Utd told to sign £100m man

👉 Was October 2025 the greatest Man Utd month since Sir Alex Ferguson retired?



Roque has 17 goals in 47 appearances for Palmeiras and Fichajes are saying that he is on Man Utd’s ‘target list’.

The report claims:

‘Next summer’s transfer window could mark the decisive moment for Vitor Roque if Palmeiras decides not to retain him any longer. The figure of 50 million euros is mentioned as a starting point for negotiations. ‘Palmeiras warns that it “will not let him go for less than his true value” and intends to benefit from his offensive explosion before a hypothetical departure.’

Another report from Fichajes claims Man Utd are among the contenders to sign wantaway Real Madrid star Vinicius, who has reportedly had a fallout with head coach Xabi Alonso.

It is claimed that the Red Devils are willing to ‘break their limits’ with a huge offer worth around 200 million euros (£175m) for Vinicius.

The report explains: