According to reports, Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo has decided who he ‘wants’ to manage Al-Nassr and they have ‘said yes’ to the move.

As this story proves, Ronaldo has quite a lot of power at Al-Nassr and this has likely been the case since he joined the Saudi Pro League outfit at the start of 2023.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner opted to accept a move to the Middle East club after parting ways with Man Utd at the 2022 following a heated dispute with former boss Erik ten Hag and the Glazer family.

Ronaldo has scored goals for fun over the past couple of years, netting 93 goals in 105 appearances, but he missed out on team silverware during the 2024/25 campaign.

Reports in recent months have indicated he is unhappy at Al-Nassr after they finished third in the Saudi Pro League and lost in the AFC Champions League semi-finals.

Ronaldo has been heavily linked with an exit in recent months as he was coming up to the end of his Al-Nassr contract and he was initially expected to leave to play at the Club World Cup, with Al-Hilal, CF Monterrey and Botafogo mooted as possible destinations.

Despite this, Ronaldo eventually decided to commit his future to Al-Nassr, penning a two-year contract extension until 2027.

Before signing a new contract, a report in May claimed Ronaldo had a list of demands during negotiations with Al-Nassr. One such plea was for the club to sack Stefano Pioli and appoint a new manager.

Ronaldo eventually got his wish, with Pioli’s exit from Al-Nassr confirmed earlier this week.

Al-Nassr have since turned their attention to appointing a new manager and they appear to have settled on Jorge Jesus.

Jesus recently left rivals Al-Hilal, who have replaced him with Simone Inzaghi, and he’s also had spells at Fenerbahce, Benfica and Sporting Lisbon.

The 70-year-old could be set for a speedy return to management, with journalist Santi Anouna revealing he has held ‘talks’ with Ronaldo over a move to Al-Nassr.

Aouna tweeted: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus have already talked together. CR7 wants Jorge Jesus on the bench of Al-Nassr

‘Jorge Jesus has already said yes to Al-Nassr. Negotiation underway to try to reach an agreement.’

Foot Mercato have provided more details, claiming discussions are ‘progressing well’ for Jesus.