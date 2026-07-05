Harry Maguire has been snubbed for another England XI, but might not be as frustrated considering the standard of available M-Team options.

A marvellous mix of might and magic, as well as a magnificent seven. It’s the England M-Team.

Goalkeeper: Gil Merrick

Birmingham City legend Merrick competes with former Crystal Palace, Leeds and Everton number one Nigel Martyn for the starting spot. Both of them picked up 23 caps but Merrick edges it as he was England’s first choice for three years, including at the 1954 World Cup, while Martyn spent his international career as back-up to David Seaman.

If you fancy a goalkeeper challenge, try naming one of the other eleven keepers eligible for the M-Team.

Right-back: George Male

Such was the strength of the Arsenal side of the 1930s, Male made his international debut as one of seven Highbury heroes in England’s ill-tempered 3-2 win over world champions Italy in ’34. Male was still mourning the loss of iconic Gunners boss Herbert Chapman, who had died unexpectedly earlier that year, but he continued to shine for club and country, going on to become a regular at right-back for the Three Lions and lining up in the final match before the outbreak of World War Two.

Centre-back: Bobby Moore

At the centre of the England’s most enduring image: Moore lifting the Jules Rimet trophy in the air as he’s carried by the team-mates he’s valiantly led to victory. Franz Beckenbauer, a member of the German side defeated on that joyful July day in 1966, insisted that Moore was the greatest defender who ever lived, an opinion echoed by many who watched the West Ham legend play. Captain in 90 of his 108 international appearances, he first wore the armband just a month after turning 22, with Alf Ramsey seeing that his composure, calmness and incomparable reading of the game, alongside his inspiring ability to rise to biggest occasions, would make him the ideal man to skipper the Three Lions to World Cup glory.

READ MORE: Portrait of an icon: Bobby Moore

Centre-back: Roy McFarland

Towards the end of his international career Moore was paired with McFarland, who helped Derby County to two First Division titles in the ’70s. McFarland seemed to destined to join the legendary Three Lions captain as one of the country’s all-time great defenders but injury saw him win his last cap at the age of just 27. The fitness issues of McFarland, Gerry Francis and Colin Bell left England boss Don Revie without three of his best players and resulted in failure to qualify for the ’78 World Cup.

Left-back: Mick Mills

Captain of Ipswich Town during the club’s golden era under Bobby Robson that saw the Tractor Boys win the FA Cup and UEFA Cup, Mills went on to lead England at the 1982 World Cup and won the last of his 42 caps in the second group stage draw against hosts Spain as the Three Lions were knocked out without losing a game. Former Arsenal number three Bob McNab provides competition for Mills, while Spurs legend Gary Mabbutt, Paul Madeley and Harry Maguire complete a strong defensive unit on the bench.

Defensive midfield: Alan Mullery

Forever known as the first man to see red for England, Mullery was sent off against Yugoslavia in 1968 after finally retaliating late in the game following constant unpunished harassment and hacking from Dobrivoje Trivic. It cemented Mullery’s reputation as one of England’s hard men but the former Fulham and Spurs midfielder had far more to his game than purely stopping the opposition. After missing out on the World Cup win, Mullery soon replaced Nobby Stiles in Ramsey’s side and started every match for the Three Lions at Mexico ’70, scoring the opener in the agonising 3-2 defeat to West Germany.

Right-wing: Stanley Matthews

England’s oldest ever player was still putting fear into full-backs in his 40s, with Nilton Santos, one of the greatest defenders of all-time, calling Matthews ‘The King’ after England put four past a Brazil side that would soon go on to win the ’58 World Cup. At 43, he finally relinquished his iconic number seven shirt and wasn’t taken to Sweden, his international career ending after an incredible 23 years that saw the ‘Wizard of Dribble’ become the Three Lions’ most famous player. The winner of the inaugural Ballon d’Or in 1956, Matthews saw off competition from Di Stefano, Puskas and Yashin, leaving no doubt that he would’ve been honoured multiple times had the prestigious award been set up a decade earlier.

Left-wing: Steve McManaman

Given an international debut in 1994 by Terry Venables after scintillating form for Liverpool, McManaman seem destined to become a firm fixture in the England side for the next decade. McManaman started in all of the Three Lions’ games at Euro ’96 but Glenn Hoddle and Sven Goran-Eriksson barely used him despite his Champions League-winning success with Real Madrid; he ended his international career with 37 caps after failing to make the cut for the 2002 World Cup. The M-Team midfield has plenty of strength in depth, with Terry McDermott, Kobbie Mainoo, Paul Merson and James Milner all on the bench.

Attacking midfield: Wilf Mannion

With Mullery holding, Middlesbrough’s version of Maradona has licence to roam forward and provide the ammunition for some names he’ll be familiar with up top. Small but sturdy, Mannion was one of the finest passers of the ball England has ever produced, but the Second World War meant he had to wait until he was 28 before winning a cap. He made an instant impact on his debut, scoring a hat-trick in a 7-2 thrashing of Ireland, and he remained a key player in Walter Winterbottom’s side as a member of a fearsome front five

Striker: Stan Mortensen

Another player in that famous-five was Mortensen, who linked up with Blackpool team-mate and fellow M-Team star Matthews, with Tom Finney and Tommy Lawton completing the quintet. Mortensen went one better than Mannion on his international debut, finding the net four times in a thumping 10-0 victory against Portugal. He went on to score England’s first-ever World Cup goal in a 2-0 win over Chile in 1950 – but the next game saw the Three Lions on the receiving end of one of the competition’s biggest ever shocks, losing 1-0 to the USA.

Striker: Jackie Milburn

Imperious at club level for Newcastle United, Milburn was a touch unfortunate to only amass 13 England caps during his career. The leading goalscorer for the Magpies until fellow Tyneside hero Alan Shearer broke the record, Milburn faced fierce competition from L-Team duo Lawton and Nat Lofthouse at international level, as well as Manchester United’s ‘smiling executioner’ Tommy Taylor. Another St. James’ Park hero is on the bench in the form of Malcolm Macdonald, who joins former Man City man Rodney Marsh and Ipswich icon Paul Mariner as excellent options in reserve.