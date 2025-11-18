Just the 1214 caps between this XI, featuring only one non-centurion and, of course, the age-old question around Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard.

Not content with smashing the goalscoring record, Harry Kane will be eyeing the caps record too. But until he makes 14 more appearances, the goalkeeper remains the benchmark.

Rather conveniently, the 11 most-capped players can be arranged in a very formidable-looking XI…

Goalkeeper: Peter Shilton (125 caps)

Remarkably, England’s most-capped player played with Bobby Moore, who made his debut in 1962, and Tony Adams, who received his last cap in 2000. Shilton’s own international career lasted 19 years and 224 days. So perhaps it’s no surprise that he couldn’t jump very high towards the end. Jordan Pickford is currently 44 caps short of Shilton. Any chance?

Right-back: Kyle Walker (96 caps)

Walker is the only non-centurion in this XI and it must irk him that he fell four short of the 100. Perhaps it’s not too late, since Thomas Tuchel called him up as recently as the summer. But it is, really. And even though he might not be fully appreciated until his boots are hung up, Pep Guardiola still rates him as “one of the greatest full-backs ever”.

Centre-back: Bobby Moore (108 caps)

No knighthood, but the image of Moore being held shoulder-high with the Jules Rimet Trophy will remain the defining image of the England team until they win it again. Next year then.

Centre-back: Billy Wright (105 caps)

Wolves legend Wright, along with Moore, remains the joint-holder of the record for most caps as captain (90), but Harry Kane is coming for it. Wright was also the first footballer in the world to reach 100 international caps and he remains – by a bloody long way – the holder of the record for most consecutive international caps after stringing together 70 England appearances between 1951 and 1959.

Left-back: Ashley Cole (107 caps)

Cole holds a few records too. With the full-back in the side, England went 34 consecutive home appearances without defeat, the longest run of any player in the Three Lions’ history. He has played more games at major tournaments than any other player and no one else has earned more than 50 caps with two different clubs. More regrettably, Cole is also the player to play most England games without finding the net.

Central midfield: Steven Gerrard (114 caps)

In contrast to Cole, Gerrard won all of his caps with one side – Liverpool, obvs – which is the most achieved at a single club. The midfielder is one major finals appearance behind Cole but he played in one more major tournament, with only Wayne Rooney and Sol Campbell featuring in as many. When Gerrard scored, England never lost, a record run that extends to 18 games.

Central midfield: Frank Lampard (106 caps)

Can Gerrard and Lampard play together? Well, they were jimmied into the same England side on 73 occasions during the Chelsea legend’s 15-year international career so we really shouldn’t still be none the f***ing wiser. But here we are. All but two of Lampard’s caps came at Chelsea, where he remains the most-capped Blue ahead of Cole.

Right wing: Sir David Beckham (115 caps)

One of two knights in this XI, much to West Ham and Wolves’ fans chagrin, Beckham is one of only two players to represent the Three Lions while playing for teams in four different countries. The other? Number six on this list.

Attacking midfield: Sir Bobby Charlton (106 caps)

The other knight, Charlton held the England goalscoring record for 47 years until Wayne Rooney surpassed his 46 goals in 2015. Rooney also broke Charlton’s record of scoring in first consecutive matches – his first five for England. Rooney, though, does not have a Ballon d’Or, which World Cup-winner Charlton won in 1966, remaining only one of three England players to win the gong.

Left wing: Wayne Rooney (120 caps)

Charlton’s scoring record was broken by Rooney, who finished with four more goals and 14 more appearances. He only managed that by defying Sir Alex Ferguson’s regular attempts to keep him from reporting for England as often as he did. As England’s leading outfield caps holder, Rooney’s longevity for England is bettered only by Shilton and Sir Stanley Matthews.

Centre-forward: Harry Kane (112 caps)

Rooney’s 53-goal scoring record stood for eight years before it was broken and subsequently obliterated by Kane, who is now on 78 goals. The century might be beyond him, but Kane will be eyeing up Shilton’s caps record, for which he needs 13 more appearances to equal. Should he take that as well as making overtaking Wright and Moore in the skipper stakes, maybe then we’ll really come to appreciate Kane’s ridiculousness. Even if he is a massive fraud.

