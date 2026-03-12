Tottenham owners ENIC have responded to the dire straits at their football club not by relieving enflamed firefighter Igor Tudor of his duties but through the tremendously timed opening of season ticket renewals for the 2026/27 season.

Tudor has lost all three of his Premier League games in charge to leave Tottenham one point above the relegation zone and illustrated his expert man-management skills in a 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash on Tuesday to all-but end the career of Antonin Kinsky.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Thursday that Tudor is “at serious risk of being sacked at any moment” and that Roberto De Zerbi and Mauricio Pochettino are “high on the list” to take over in the summer.

That won’t provide much solace to Spurs fans, who look set to endure a season in the Championship if Tudor remains in situ for much longer as they struggle to understand his continued employment by the club after uncovering new nadirs with each passing game and spectacularly managing to make Tottenham significantly worse than they were under predecessor Thomas Frank.

We can only imagine the rush of traffic on the Tottenham website after their “incredible” supporters received the email announcing the release of season tickets for next season.

With their hands tied by their ‘Ticketing Charter’, ENIC had no choice but to open renewals before Sunday, the day of their next thumping defeat, at the hands of Liverpool, but have made concessions to placate their loyal fans amid the very real risk of relegation.

They are extending the renewal window beyond the end of the campaign so that the fans know if they’re spending their hard-earned cash to watch Liverpool or Preston next season. Good of them.

And those generous Spurs chiefs have also taken the charitable decision to freeze prices, meaning their lowest adult ticket stands at a measly £856, a mere £236 more than the current highest in the Championship at Middlesbrough.

The email read: ‘As previously communicated, General Admission Season Ticket Renewals for 2026/27 open today (Thursday 12 March).

‘In line with our Ticketing Charter published in March 2024, we are committed to opening renewals by no later than 15 March each year.

‘We recognise the seriousness of the current league position of our men’s team and, following discussions with our Fan Advisory Board and the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust, can confirm the renewal window for 2026/27 will now remain open for an extended period until Sunday 7 June to ensure fans have full clarity on next season before renewing.

‘Everyone at the Club remains absolutely steadfast in our collective commitment to improve our Premier League position and finish the current season as strongly as possible.

‘We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your incredible support during this time.’

