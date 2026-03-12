Arne Slot has been urged to drop a Liverpool “shell” after their defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League in order to get “the best out of” Florian Wirtz.

The Reds produced a limp display in Istanbul as Mario Lemina’s early goal was enough to give the hosts a lead to take to Anfield next week.

Wirtz lined up on the left for Liverpool with Dominik Szoboszlai occupying the £100m summer signing’s preferred No.10 position and former Reds winger Jermaine Pennant took great issue with Slot’s selection

Pennant told talkSPORT: “It’s frustrating when you see these selections at times.

“Putting Dominik Szoboszlai at right back, or Wirtz on the left or right – play him in his position!

“Play our best players in their best positions to get the best out of them. And if you’ve got to drop certain players who are not performing, then do it.”

READ MORE: Konate awful as Liverpool set up another Anfield comeback in the Champions League

Pennant picked out Alexis Mac Allister as one of two “shells” along with Mohamed Salah, and insisted that dropping the World Cup winner would be an easy fix for Slot.

He continued: “For me, Mac Allister, he’s been a shell of himself. Salah’s been a shell of himself.

“So if you want Wirtz to play, put him in the 10, and drop Mac Allister – it’s not hard.

“Then you can either play Gakpo, or you can play Rio Ngumoha on the left.”

READ MORE: Liverpool star ‘wants to leave’ as Romano gives update on Man Utd link; asking price is revealed

Slot has frequently fielded Szoboszlai – arguably Liverpool’s standout performer this season – at right-back, and Pennant used that as one example of fuzzy thinking from the Dutch boss who needs to “take a handle of his team”.

Pennant added: “I think he needs to really start taking a handle of this team.

“I was glad that he took off Mo Salah after 59 minutes because it shows that he’s got a bit about him. [If] Mo ain’t playing well, there’s no point keeping him on the pitch for a full 80 or 90, maybe change things up.

“But playing Wirtz on the left, you’re losing what his capabilities are. You’re losing the best out of him.

“It’s like putting Dominik Szoboszlai at right-back – you lose his energy in midfield.

“The season’s almost over and we’re still talking about this, and it’s really frustrating.”