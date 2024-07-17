Enzo Fernandez will 'never be trusted' by his Chelsea teammates again.

Enzo Fernandez has reportedly apologised privately to his Chelsea teammates for his racist slurs but “they’ll never look at him the same ever again”.

Fernandez took a video of him and his Argentina teammates singing a racist song about France players as they celebrated their Copa America victory.

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana reacted with a social medifa message which said: ‘Football in 2024: uninhibited racism.’

And The Telegraph has revealed that as well as his public apology released on Instagram, the midfiedler also send a message that was circulated around the entire Chelsea squad.

Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Malo Gusto and Axel Disasi were among those to unfollow him on social media in the aftermath, while the club has confirmed that they have started an internal disciplinary procedure over the matter that is likely to see Fernandez fined.

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent says his teammates “will never trust him in the same way” no matter the apology.

“I hope they [Chelsea teammates] would have contacted him first and asked the question of ‘what are you playing at?’ Bent said on talkSPORT. “But they’ll never look at him the same ever again regardless of whether he puts out the sorrys and says I should never have done this.

“Even if he stands there in front of his Chelsea teammates and says ‘I’m deeply sorry for what I’ve done’, they’ll never ever look at him the same.

“In the moment, he’s the one hosting the video. It’s quite clear that this is not his first time singing this song and it’s not their [Argentina squad] first time singing this song because they’re all happy, all singing and they’re all joyful because they’ve just won the Copa America.

“But at the same time, in that relaxed environment and it comes out as easy as it did, his teammates will never trust him the same way.”

Fifa also reacted to the video by saying: ‘Fifa is aware of a video circulating on social media and the incident is being looked into. Fifa strongly condemns any form of discrimination by anyone including players, fans and officials.’