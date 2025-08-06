According to reports, Everton have submitted an ‘approach’ to Manchester City as they look to sign England international Jack Grealish.

Everton are preparing for the first season in their new stadium and are looking to make several marquee signings.

Their current priority is to sign an attacking midfielder and they have reportedly turned to Grealish after failing to strike an agreement with Southampton for Tyler Dibling.

Grealish has been heavily linked with a Man City exit over the past year and he needs to leave after falling in the pecking order under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

The England international has attracted interest from several Premier League and European sides in recent weeks, but Everton represents a realistic option for the 29-year-old as they are ambitious with their transfer plans.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed on Wednesday afternoon that ‘Everton open talks with Manchester City over a potential move to sign Grealish’ and have made an ‘approach’ to their Premier League rivals.

Ornstein added:

‘The Merseyside club have made an approach to sign the winger on a season-long loan. ‘The deal is considered complicated and at this stage there are no guarantees it will materialise, but discussions are happening over the England international.’

Everton are also working on other deals and a report from Spanish outlet El Mira claims they are ‘about to close’ a deal with Almeria to land midfielder Dion Lopy.

The report claims Everton are set to strike an agreement with Almeria as they are to make an ‘irresistable offer’ after Ligue Un outfit OGC Nice failed with a lesser bid.

The report explains:

‘UD Almería, after rejecting a powerful €20 million offer from OGC Nice, made clear the high asking price for Dion Lopy. Everton, aware of this, is willing to raise its bid to €25 million, an irresistible amount for a team competing in the Second Division. ‘Barring a major surprise, UD Almería will not reject Everton’s attempt, and the historic English club will thus secure the signing of a player who could adapt perfectly to English football.’

Back to Grealish, former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown has given his thoughts on whether a move to Everton is feasible.

Speaking to Football Insider, he explained: “Everton have been looking at Jack Grealish. David Moyes is a fan of his and believes he would add that bit of quality they need.

“I can’t see how Everton would be able to pay the sort of money City would want to get him permanently, so they’re trying to get him on loan.

“He would be a great option for them, definitely, even if it is only for one season.

“During his time there, they’ll be able to assess whether his performances are matching their expectations. If so, then maybe they could see what it would cost to make the move more long-term next year, but if not then it’s no issue because there’s no major financial outlay.

“At this stage of the window, I think they’ll start doing some more business and pushing to get these deals over the line. Grealish’s future has to be resolved and they could offer him that opportunity.

“Either way, he’s going to have to move from City before this transfer window closes. He’s not part of the plans there and there are a few clubs who could do with a player like him, I think we’ve spoken before about Newcastle.

“But if Everton want him, I think that would be an excellent move for all parties.“