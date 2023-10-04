Ex-Spurs, Chelsea manager ‘following’ Man Utd with Ten Hag tipped for sack – ‘he will soon return’

It’s been claimed that former Tottenham and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is “following” developments at Manchester United with Erik ten Hag under pressure.

The Italian head coach is a serial winner as he lifted the Premier League and FA Cup during his time at Chelsea.

Conte returned to the Premier League at the end of 2021 as he took over at Tottenham. He was lauded for guiding them into the Champions League but his rollercoaster spell as their manager ended before the end of last season after he consistently butted heads with the club’s hierarchy.

The former Juventus and Inter Milan boss was consistently linked with a move to Man Utd prior to Erik ten Hag’s arrival and he is now seemingly looking to make a return to management.

Ten Hag enjoyed a strong debut season at Old Trafford but he is currently under a lot of pressure. United’s 1-0 home loss to Crystal Palace over the weekend was their fourth Premier League defeat in seven games.

Ex-Juventus and Middlesbrough star Fabrizio Ravanelli – who is a former teammate of Conte – has revealed that the experienced manager is “following what happens” at “big teams” like Man Utd.

“Conte is following what happens in the big teams: in Italy it’s Roma and Napoli, abroad also Manchester United who however intend to renew the contract to ten Hag,” Ravanelli told Calciomercato (via Sport Witness).

“However, I believe that he will soon return to an important team.”

READ MORE: Ten Hag ‘risks’ Klopp fury with Liverpool comments after binning Ronaldo for ‘criticising’ Man Utd

Ajax have been in turmoil without Ten Hag and journalist Kenneth Perez cannot see him being United’s boss “for much longer”.

“Imagine if Erik ten Hag were fired, would it be very crazy for Ajax to ask him back?” Perez said via Voetbal Primeur.

“Manchester United is known for the fact that things can get difficult if things don’t go well. Then it’s not a crazy idea, is it?”

“I think that in the end it just won’t work, that whole project of his there. I don’t think he will be a coach there for much longer.”

Speaking before it all went wrong for Conte at Spurs, Man Utd legend Gary Neville claimed that he is “not right” for the Premier League giants.

“He’s done a brilliant job at Tottenham, he’s been assisted by the capitulation of Manchester United and the fall of Arsenal but he’s done a good job and was always going to,” Neville said.

“I’m very clear that he isn’t the right manager for Manchester United but you can say someone’s not the right manager for your club but he’s still a great manager.

“The others have got Tuchel, Conte, Klopp and Guardiola – they’re animals, they win trophies all the time. They stand on the touchline and can almost eat you alive with their presence and aura. The rest have a long way to go.”

READ MORE: Exclusive… Savage names three things Man Utd boss Ten Hag can do to turn around terrible start