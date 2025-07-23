Erik ten Hag has made his position crystal clear amid reports linking Granit Xhaka with a surprise return to the Premier League.

The former Arsenal midfielder is wanted by newly promoted Sunderland, who have reached an agreement in principle to bring the Swiss international back to England. But Bayer Leverkusen are refusing to let the deal go through without a fight.

Xhaka’s agent, Jose Noguera, confirmed the player’s intentions earlier this week.

“We’ve reached an agreement in principle with Sunderland. Granit wants to return to the Premier League. Sunderland excites him, he wants to take on this challenge. “We hope Leverkusen will respect his wish to leave and that the clubs will find an agreement soon.”

The 32-year-old has made it known to Leverkusen that Sunderland is his only desired destination, with personal terms agreed and a clear preference to rejoin English football.

But Ten Hag, speaking after a training session during the club’s pre-season tour of Brazil, appeared unmoved by Xhaka’s stance.

“The agent can say anything, but this club has already sold three important players. We won’t let go of any more players; that’s not possible. “That would neglect the structure and culture of the squad. Clearly, Granit is a leader. He signed for five years and has three years left on his contract. “He’s too important for us to let go.”

The fallout threatens to become Ten Hag’s first major internal battle at Leverkusen.

The Dutchman succeeded Xabi Alonso earlier this summer but has already lost Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz to Liverpool in high-profile deals.

His troubled Man Ut tenure was underscored by tense player relationships, with well-documented fallouts involving Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire.

Losing Xhaka, or indeed falling out with his captain early in his tenure, could be troublesome. But Ten Hag’s message has been echoed sporting director Simon Rolfes.

Sporting director Simon Rolfes said:

“I’ve always said that Granit is an important leader. The coach and I have a very similar perspective. “There are many topics that repeatedly spark discussions and conversations. That’s why it doesn’t shock me.”

Despite the standoff, Xhaka is yet to comment publicly. German reports suggest he is currently unable to speak about the situation due to internal club restrictions.

For Sunderland, the pursuit continues. Regis Le Bris has already added Habib Diarra, Simon Adingra, Chemsdine Talbi, Reinildo and Noah Sadiki to his squad.

But Xhaka would represent their biggest statement yet and could see the former Arsenal captain, who made nearly 300 appearances in North London, face his former club in November.