Postecoglou aims ‘not on any world’ dig at Ten Hag achievement at Man Utd after Spurs ‘not worthy’ slams

Ange Postecoglou has belittled Erik ten Hag’s achievements at Manchester United after hearing suggestions his Tottenham side are “not worthy” of competing in the Champions League next season.

Spurs have endured a miserable campaign which sees them sitting 16th in the Premier League table having lost five of their last six games.

The Europa League is their only saving grace, with glory not only ending a 17-year trophy drought but also booking their place in the Champions League next term.

READ MORE: Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Postecoglou’s side first have to get past Bodo/Glimt in the semi-final before a possible meeting with either Manchester United or Athletic Club in the final.

The Australian came out swinging once again in his press conference, hitting out at those who are trying to “diminish” the accomplishment of winning the Europa League, aiming a jab at Ten Hag in the process.

“I’ve seen people trying to diminish it in some respects,” Postecoglou told the assembled media. “I’ve heard people say, ‘well it’s the equivalent of Man Utd winning the FA Cup’. No it ain’t. I’m sorry. Not on any world is it the equivalent.

“Others are suggesting we are not worthy of the Champions League. Again, things that are designed to diminish what’s ahead of us, which is an unbelievable opportunity. Irrespective of how this season has gone we have generations of fans who want this more than anything else, a special moment watching this football club.

“Look, this season could have gone very differently and we could be flying in the league but it wouldn’t make this opportunity any different. The opportunity is the same and I’ve made that clear to the players. What we have before us is a semi-final in a European competition and the opportunity to win a trophy and get Champions League football.”

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365…

👉 Tottenham receive ‘first formal offer’ of £43m for Postecoglou starter as Spurs reveal demands

👉 Spurs top scorers against the Big Six: Kulusevski catches Bale with Eriksen next in sights

👉 Van Nistelrooy still clear Sack Race favourite but even silverware can’t save Postecoglou now

Spurs midfielder James Maddison insists the players aren’t paying attention to the “narrative” of Postecoglou facing the sack and remain right behind their manager.

“We are behind the manager 100%,” said Maddison. “I think he’s a great man.

“We have had a poor season, especially in the league. We’ve been very good in Europe, but the league season has been unacceptable.

“He’s my manager, he’s my gaffer, and I respect him an awful amount.

“And listen, the narrative [of Postecoglou’s position being under threat] is something we players are trying to keep away from because it’s not healthy.

“I just know that I come into work every day and see the lads listening and taking on the messages on how he wants us to play and doing the best for this club, and we are in a really good position in Europe, where we can still have a special season under his management.

“I will continue to do that until the day he isn’t here. He’s my manager and I respect him an awful amount and that will continue.”