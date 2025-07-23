Romano reveals Chelsea open ‘direct talks’ to ‘agree contract’ for Arsenal target

Chelsea are stepping up their pursuit of a major attacking target, as Fabrizio Romano confirms significant progress in negotiations over personal terms.

The Blues have already enjoyed a productive transfer window, securing deals for Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, and preparing for the arrival of Willian Estevao.

Despite these additions, the club is determined to further enhance its attacking options, with Alejandro Garnacho, Morgan Rogers, and Fermin Lopez all reportedly under consideration.

However, any further moves in attack are likely contingent on departures.

Noni Madueke’s recent move to Arsenal has opened up space, but Chelsea remain conscious of balancing their squad and finances effectively.

Christopher Nkunku is widely expected to leave, and Joao Felix may also depart, with Benfica reportedly keen to bring him back.

Still, that hasn’t prevented Maresca from giving the green light to his latest acquisition.

Romano’s latest update reveals Chelsea have advanced significantly in talks with RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons, who is keen on a switch to Stamford Bridge.

Understand Chelsea are advancing in talks with Xavi Simons on personal terms! Xavi, keen on the move and open to joining Chelsea… direct talks in progress to agree contract details and terms. Chelsea want to be fast ahead of club to club talks with Leipzig. – Fabrizio Romano on X

The young Dutchman has also been shortlisted by Arsenal among other clubs, highlighting the need for Chelsea to act “fast.”

Direct discussions are underway as the Blues seek to quickly agree personal terms before initiating formal negotiations with Leipzig.

Simons’ impressive record last season, contributing 10 goals and seven assists in 25 Bundesliga appearances, underlines his quality.

His ability to play both centrally and from wide positions fits perfectly with Chelsea’s desire for a versatile attacking profile.

The Dutch international, who already has over 200 appearances including 28 caps to his name, scored from the left, right and central positions last season.

The club’s recent successes, including Champions League qualification, have made West London a more desirable option than staying with Leipzig, who missed out on the top six.

Chelsea’s summer dealings with Leipzig could potentially extend beyond Simons, with Romano reporting interest from the German club in midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

Chelsea position on Carney Chukwuemeka remains clear as revealed two days ago: only permanent sale. Borussia Dortmund have only offered a loan so far and RB Leipzig are now also keen on the deal, as

@philipphinze24 @plettigoal

reported. More talks to follow.

Chelsea remain clear in their stance that only a permanent transfer will be entertained, rejecting an initial loan offer from Borussia Dortmund.