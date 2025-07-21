Romano reveals Arsenal and Chelsea ‘aware’ with ‘€70m’ deal ‘expected to develop soon’

A Premier League tug-of-war may be developing as Fabrizio Romano has revealed Arsenal and Chelsea are ‘aware’ of a £70m playmaker’s intentions to secure a summer transfer.

The creative midfielder in question informed his club he wants out in May, with fresh reports suggesting a move could cost under £60 million. That price tag has caught the attention of two of the Premier League’s biggest spenders.

Mikel Arteta’s side have already strengthened key areas this summer but are yet to land a natural playmaker, with some fan questions around Martin Odegaard’s dip in form last season.

Arsenal have already signed Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Noni Madueke, with Sporting Director Andrea Berta earning praise for the club’s early window activity.

However, Arteta is still looking to add creativity in midfield, with the club also linked to Eberechi Eze earlier this summer. Football London reported as recently as Monday that the Gunners are still interested in the Palace man, who has a release clause in the region of £67 million.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have already brought in multiple attacking players this window. The Blues have focused heavily on youth and versatility, adding the likes of Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens to Enzo Maresca’s squad.

But with Noni Madueke moving to Arsenal and exits expected for Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku, they are reportedly still looking to add one more.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Romano reveals Gyokeres to Man Utd truth amid claims INEOS are ‘most advanced’ for Arsenal target

👉 Arsenal ‘must win’ the title or Arteta is sacked? They aren’t the only club spending money to improve

👉 Arsenal fans latch onto Arteta’s latest Gyokeres comments as Gunners boss praises ‘excellent’ Berta

Their dream target remains Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, although a deal there could prove difficult. Villa are reluctant to sell and reportedly want close to £80 million.

But that could open the door for Arsenal in the race to sign Xavi Simons.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the RB Leipzig star has made it clear he wants to leave this summer.

“Xavi Simons deal, expected to develop soon as player decision since May is clear; he wants to leave,” Romano posted on X. “Two years left on his deal at Leipzig and price tag can be under €70m now. Chelsea and Arsenal aware, interested as revealed last week while FC Bayern remain also keen.”

The Dutch international only joined Leipzig permanently in January after a long loan spell from Paris Saint-Germain.

He scored 11 and assisted eight in 33 appearances last season, having made the Bundesliga Team of the Season the year before.

Leipzig missed out on European football, and despite the January move being worth around £41.8 million, Simons is now pushing for an exit.

Arsenal and Chelsea are yet to make formal bids, but both clubs are monitoring the situation.