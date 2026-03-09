League One Port Vale have been rewarded for their victory over Sunderland with a trip to Stamford Bridge to play Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-finals, while Manchester City welcome Liverpool and Arsenal get lucky, again.

Ben Waine scored the deserved winner for Port Vale – currently bottom of League One – against the Black Cats on Sunday to set up the clash with Chelsea, who needed extra time to see off Wrexham in the fifth round.

Manchester City impressed in coming behind to beat Newcastle 3-1 and will meet Liverpool in the tie of the round after Arne Slot’s side beat Wolves 3-1 on Friday night thanks to Andy Robertson and the hugely impressive Rio Ngumoha.

Sean Longstaff showed Martin Keown was right all along in claiming he has a “better technique” than Declan Rice after his stunning goal for Leeds in their victory over Norwich, and the Whites have been handed an away tie against either West Ham or Brentford, who meet on Monday night.

And lucky, lucky Arsenal, who were handed the plummest of plum Champions League draws and beat Portsmouth and Wigan in rounds three and four of the FA Cup before Eberechi Eze continued to stat-pad his season with the winner against Mansfield Town on Saturday, will travel to Southampton after they saw off a pathetic Fulham side.

FA Cup quarter-final draw:

Southampton v Arsenal

Chelsea v Port Vale

Manchester City v Liverpool

West Ham or Brentford v Leeds

