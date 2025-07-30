Whether it’s Ollie Watkins from the Premier League, Benjamin Sesko from the Bundesliga, or even Lionel Messi from MLS, Newcastle United need to replace Liverpool-bound Alexander Isak. That’s no easy task.

Finding the right striker is tricky, so we’ve gone a bit rogue with our approach. Instead of limiting the search to one league or one profile, we’ve cast the net wide – selecting one potential Isak replacement from each of the top 10 football leagues in the world.

Premier League: Ollie Watkins

“The best league in the world,” as Charlie Austin once said. And honestly, that’s good enough for us – no need for UEFA coefficient points or some similar malarkey to back it up.

Erling Haaland is the best striker in the Premier League, with Alexander Isak second – which, by extension, means almost every other striker is a realistic target for Newcastle. Aston Villa’s Watkins is arguably the best available.

Watkins has never scored fewer than 11 Premier League goals in a season. He netted 16 last campaign, following a remarkable 2023/24 where he scored 19 and assisted 13. A superb all-round forward, but at 29, clubs are cautious about spending big.

Villa want £60 million but with limited resale value, both Newcastle and Manchester United are hesitant. In the meantime, Newcastle are focusing on striker number three on this list.

MORE: Liverpool told the lowest fee Newcastle would accept for Alexander Isak as transfer is ‘happening’

Serie A: Moise Kean

Kean is a wanted man after banging in 19 goals in 32 Serie A appearances for Fiorentina last season. Yes, the same Moise Kean who flopped at Everton and infamously got subbed off 18 minutes after coming on against Manchester United. But the numbers don’t lie. He’s not that player anymore.

Now 25 and fully rebuilt, Kean has reportedly caught the eye of Manchester United. He’s available for around £45m, a respectable fee for a rejuvenated striker in his prime. If Newcastle cash in on Isak for £120m-plus, snapping up the Italian international could be a smart move.

Bundesliga: Benjamin Sesko

Newcastle’s reported top target to replace Isak, Sesko is ready to leave RB Leipzig and was even on Arsenal’s radar before they chose Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres instead.

His numbers don’t leap off the page – 27 goals in 64 Bundesliga matches – but at 22, he’s progressing impressively. Tall, athletic and technically gifted, Sesko is considered one of Europe’s top young forwards. Leipzig want north of £70m for him.

He’s a different type of striker than Isak – more involved in build-up and happy to shoot from anywhere – so pairing him with someone like Watkins could be lethal. They’re different enough to complement each other. Aren’t they, Manchester United?

MORE: Ollie Watkins or Benjamin Sesko: Which striker should Man Utd sign?

La Liga: Julian Alvarez

Pickings are slim in Spain, but Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez is a standout. He’s only been there a year, but if Newcastle want a ready-made replacement for Isak, they won’t find many better.

The former Manchester City man excelled from 2022 to 2024, proving himself as a dynamic, versatile attacker in the Premier League, capable on the wing, in behind, or as a central striker. He brings energy intelligence, and consistent output. If Newcastle could pull this off, it’d be a coup.

But Atletico won’t want to sell, and Alvarez would likely have to push for a move himself. Still, it’s worth exploring. Stranger things have happened.

Ligue 1: Evann Guessand

Nice’s Evann Guessand has been linked with several Premier League clubs – Crystal Palace in particular – and now Newcastle, too.

We’re picking him over PSG’s Goncalo Ramos after he contributed 21 goals in Ligue 1 last season and, at 24, looks destined for the Premier League. Palace may be leading the race, but Newcastle could pounce after failing to land Hugo Ekitike, Yoane Wissa and Joao Pedro.

MAILBOX REACTION TO ISAK TO LIVERPOOL

👉 Liverpool 1.24bn euro spend provides transfer lesson for non-elite clubs

👉 Newcastle have ‘disaster of a summer’ as Premier League run by ‘cartel clubs’

👉 Liverpool transfer strategy is ‘hodl, hodl, hodl, then boom!’

👉 Liverpool need more defenders, not ‘glory signings’ like Alexander Isak who ‘will be pushed around’



Brazilian Serie A: Yuri Alberto

Outside Europe’s top five, Brazil’s Serie A is apparently the best league. Who knew? Four Brazilian sides featured at this summer’s Club World Cup, more than England and France combined. Fluminense even reached the semi-finals.

There aren’t many standout striker options, though. Gabigol is past his peak, never quite recovered from his failed Inter Milan spell, and hasn’t returned to Europe since.

But Yuri Alberto is four years younger and previously played for Zenit, which instantly makes him more intriguing. There’s not much logic here, but not many options either. Brazil seems to be churning out more combative midfielders like Andre and Danilo than top strikers of late.

Primeira Liga: Samu Aghehowa

Chelsea wanted him before he joined Porto from Atletico last summer, and they might regret missing out.

Aghehowa, formerly Omorodion, scored 19 goals in 30 Primeira Liga games last season. Strong, lightning-quick and standing 6’4”, he’s pretty similar to Isak, perhaps even faster.

He’s not Premier League-proven, but neither are most of the names on this list. Aghehowa and Sesko could both offer continuity for Newcastle post-Isak.

Belgian Pro League: Franjo Ivanovic

After spells in Germany and Croatia, Franjo Ivanovic has emerged as one of Belgium’s top strikers, scoring 16 in 34 for 2024/25.

At 23, he’s attracting interest from Benfica, which usually signals serious potential. Some reports say a deal is done, but until it’s official, we’re keeping hope alive.

Major League Soccer: Lionel Messi

Let’s be honest — there’s no realism in linking MLS strikers like Hugo Cuypers to Newcastle. So instead, we’ve taken a sharp left into SEO paradise: Lionel Messi.

Things are a bit rocky between Messi and MLS right now after he was suspended for skipping the All-Star game. Could Newcastle swoop in? Well…they could. But they won’t. Still, we had to try.

Liga Profesional: Edinson Cavani

Scraping the barrel? Possibly. But who wouldn’t want to see Edinson Cavani back in the Premier League at 38? Actually, don’t answer that.

Now at Boca Juniors, the Uruguayan legend still has unfinished business in England. Maybe. Kind of. Not really.

READ NEXT: Aston Villa stepping on mid-table quicksand with Morgan Rogers test