Ollie Watkins or Benjamin Sesko: Which striker should Man Utd sign?

Manchester United have whittled down their striker shortlist to two: Ollie Watkins or Benjamin Sesko. Tell us who they should they sign…

United have spent around £133million on adding some creativity to their attack but still they lack a top-class centre-forward.

They have been linked with a variety of names through the summer, including Viktor Gyokeres and Dusan Vlahovic, but reports suggest there are only two names on their wishlist.

One is Ollie Watkins. The Aston Villa forward is seen as proven Premier League quality and he is likely to be the cheaper of the two options.

Arsenal were quoted £60million when they enquired over Watkins in January, but United reportedly believe there is a deal to be done at around £45million.

The cheapest price for which they might get Benjamin Sesko out of RB Leipzig is around £60million. That is said to be the agreement between the Bundesliga club and the giant striker if a select few clubs of Sesko’s choosing make a move. United are said to be among them.

Did Sesko get that agreement in writing? Because with Newcastle seemingly eyeing the Slovenian as a possible replacement for Alexander Isak, Leipzig are almost certain to do what they can to get closer to what they feel is their striker’s real value – around £75million.

𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗘 𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗦 𝘃 𝗕𝗘𝗡𝗝𝗔𝗠𝗜𝗡 𝗦𝗘𝗦𝗞𝗢 Watkins is 30 in December and United reckon he might cost £45million. Sesko turned 22 in May and will cost at least £60million. Who should the Red Devils try to sign first? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/pDe14JBjga — Football365 (@F365) July 29, 2025

Watkins is older but cheaper and proven in the Premier League, while Sesko is pricier with greater longevity and potential. So which striker should United move for?

Of course it might all be irrelevant if United cannot raise the funds for either.

It seems they must sell to buy and though Marcus Rashford is out from under Ruben Amorim’s feet – for this season at least – there are still four members of the ‘bomb squad’ to park elsewhere.

Jadon Sancho’s price continues to fall, with United looking for £15million to £17million. Juventus and, once again, Dortmund are interested, but both would be wise to sit tight and wait for United to get even more desperate.

Alejandro Garnacho was seen as the most sellable asset but, again, there is no bidding war. Perhaps there is a way to use Villa’s interest in the winger to grease the wheels of a deal for Watkins but reports suggest Garnacho is content to sit tight until the end of the window when his options could be increased by United’s eagerness to be rid.

The Saudi interest in Antony could do United a huge favour, especially since Real Betis have strung the Red Devils along all summer with seemingly no intention of paying a fee for the Brazilian.

Then there’s Tyrell Malacia, who seems to have disappeared from everyone’s radar.

