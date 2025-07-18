Having at one point looked like he was joining Bayern, Florian Wirtz ultimately chose Liverpool.

Florian Wirtz’s father said the “freedom” offered by Arne Slot’s Liverpool team was a key reason the German international chose the Anfield side over Bayern Munich.

Having initially looked like he was Bayern-bound, Wirtz instead chose Liverpool who paid a club-record fee that could rise to £116m.

Looking back on the negotiations, Writz’s father Hans-Joachim told Der Spiegel why the 22-year-old opted for Anfield over a stay in Germany.

“Arne Slot has impressed Florian on the pitch,” he said. “He’s also a very pleasant person.

“Florian’s best coaches have always been those who gave him plenty of freedom. And those with the greatest empathy have also reached Florian. He finds the game in England interesting because it thrives on pace and dynamism.

“Arne Slot presented his playing philosophy, the team tactics in possession and pressing, and how Florian can develop his strengths in these areas. This made a decisive impression on Florian. The training conditions in Liverpool were also totally impressive.”

Wirtz Snr did reveal that conversations with Bayern chiefs progressed well but ultimately, the player’s dad and agent had to have a “very difficult” final call with Bayern Honorary President Uli Hoeness.

“The situation with Bayern was difficult because Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge made incredible efforts and also clearly analysed the sporting possibilities. I have the greatest respect for Uli Hoeness and his lifetime achievements,’ he told Der Spiegel.

“After Florian’s cruciate ligament tear in 2022, he selflessly helped us quickly get an appointment for the surgery in Innsbruck. We are still grateful to him for that. That’s why the final phone call with Uli Hoeness was very difficult for me.

“We had spoken several times beforehand, so he was as objective and fair as I’d ever known him. But of course, he couldn’t hide his disappointment. After all, he had personally worked hard to secure this transfer.”

Writz himself revealed that in his first conversation with Slot, it was discussions over where he would fit in the team that persuaded him to join.

“The conversations were always really good. I can remember the first time [we met] he already showed me some scenes and how he wants to play, how I could fit in the team.

“He was just telling me I’m a player he really wants to have in his team and I can bring the team a step forward, and I could just imagine it would be good to be in the team and to make it better. I have to make my performances every week but I’m here for this.”

Liverpool are not done in the transfer market and look set to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike having been told Alexander Isak would not be leaving Newcastle this summer.

