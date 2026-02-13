The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Manager sackings edition

Sam Allardyce and Gary Neville know the feeling of being fired.

While you wait for the next manager to be fired, test your knowledge on the big sackings that shocked the game. And some that really did not…

Thomas Frank was terminated by Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, a few hours before Sean Dyche was the latest to be axed by Forest.

They could be followed to job centre – or rather, the Caribbean – by any one of these fellas, with at least one seemingly in peril.

Being sacked is just an occupational hazard for managers, with many of the best to ever boss given their marching orders by some chairman at some point.

That’s the theme of this week’s Famous F365 Friday Quiz. Anything less than 50 per cent, and you’re fired too.

If you’re still looking for reasons not to look busy, we’ve got more for you…

