Liverpool want £87m Gakpo or Salah replacement with Bundesliga star ‘being watched really closely’

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande is “being watched really closely” by Liverpool ahead of a potential summer transfer, according to David Lynch.

The Reds are looking to add a new winger to their ranks in the summer with Arne Slot seemingly reluctant to give youngster Rio Ngumoha or experienced Federico Chiesa a prolonged run in the team.

Cody Gakpo has played the majority of matches for Liverpool, despite a dip in form this season, while there are rumours that Mohamed Salah could leave in the summer after a falling out with the club in December.

And, even if Gakpo and Salah stay at Anfield in the summer, there seems to be a consensus that Liverpool need to strengthen their wide options ahead of next season.

There have been several players linked but one certain target seems to be Ivory Coast international Diomande, who has contributed eight goals and four assists in 22 matches in all competitions.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealed earlier this week that Liverpool are currently ‘holding off’ on a deal for Diomande as they wait for a personal situation to be sorted.

Tavolieri wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool are holding off on Yan Diomande! The Reds have been made aware of a valid contract (running until December 2027) between the Ivorian and the agency he left for Roc Nation. The contract is legally registered with the English FA.

‘Yan Diomande is also reported to have assigned his image rights to his former agency — a fundamental prerequisite, without which it is impossible to negotiate his contract with LFC. A deadlock that is forcing Liverpool to wait until the personal situation is resolved before moving forward…’

But another journalist, Lynch, who has been reporting on Liverpool for years, insists that the Reds continue to watch the Ivorian winger “really closely”.

Speaking to Anfield Index, Lynch said: “A few years ago you’d say he’s only 19, he’s not got very many games behind him at all, not a big record of production but Liverpool kind of have to move earlier now because everybody else is moving earlier.

“Previously I would have said he’s not ready for Liverpool to spend big money on him now, but it’s very hard to predict that these days because the whole kind of approach has changed a little bit and they’re willing to go a little bit earlier.”

Lynch added: “Definitely Diomande is being watched really closely. That’s not to guarantee they will go for him, but he’s definitely on Liverpool’s radar, but he’s on the radar of a lot of clubs.

“I can guarantee that he’s definitely being watched. The wing position is something Liverpool are eyeing now, I’d be surprised if next summer passes without a winger being added.

“So, he’s on that radar but it’s kind of up to him now to keep that level going to keep showing he’s ready to make that jump.”

After being made aware of Premier League interest, Diomande is keen to focus on his football at RB Leipzig until the end of the season.

Diomande told Goal said earlier this year: “I’m trying to stay concentrated and listen to the coaching staff and to play my own game. People can see everything is going well, so I’m not gonna stop.

“My friends try to send it to me, but I try to stay focused and calm. For me, it was gonna take like, two or three years. I’m working hard as well, and I’m happy, like everything happens so quickly, and I hope to keep going until the season ends.”