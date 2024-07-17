England already have a coach on their staff who knows how to beat Spain in a Euros final. Can you remember Lee Carsley’s Under-21s XI that triumphed in 2023?

Carsley is among the candidates to replace Gareth Southgate who announced his resignation on Tuesday. If the FA want to go down the same path that led them to Southgate’s door in 2016 after the Sam Allardyce debacle, then Carsley could be their man.

The biggest achievement on the former midfielder’s coaching CV is the 1-0 victory over Spain in last year’s UEFA European Under-21 Championship. Four of the starting XI were among Southgate’s extended squad for this summer’s Euros before it was whittled down to 26. How quickly can you recall that XI that triumphed in Georgia?

Leave your times on the leaderboard or in the comments. Crack on…

