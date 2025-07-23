A former Arsenal forward has urged the club to consider a surprise free transfer as the finishing touch to their summer rebuild after signing Viktor Gyokeres.

Mikel Arteta’s side are closing in on the signing of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP after a long and complex negotiation. The striker will arrive for an initial £54.8million fee, with a further £8.6m due in add-ons if certain performance clauses are met.

But one ex-Gunner believes Arsenal could still benefit from a very different type of addition in attack.

The Gunners have already signed four senior players this summer, with Kepa Arrizabalaga joining from Chelsea for £5m and Martin Zubimendi arriving from Real Sociedad for just under £60m.

Arteta has also sanctioned a £12m deal for Christian Norgaard and a £52m deal for Noni Madueke. Now, Jeremie Aliadiere, who made over 50 appearances for the club under Arsene Wenger, has offered a different view.

“If Arsenal are clear with Dominic Calvert-Lewin on what they want from him, I think he’d be a great asset to have in the squad,” he told UK Riches.

“If the club are clear that he will be playing a role from the bench and he is happy with that and will still work hard in training, I think he would offer a different option to the team.

“I don’t know what his mindset is and if he would be happy with that, he has had a few injuries over the last two years which is a concern, but we know what a great forward he can be when he is fit.

“He is great in the air which means you can be more direct, I think it would be interesting.”

Aliadiere also backed Noni Madueke to succeed at the Emirates, following his move from Chelsea earlier this month.

“Noni Madueke is a quality player, a proven player in the Premier League, he can do it all.

“He can dribble past anyone so this isn’t a question of quality, it’s about how Mikel Arteta is going to keep everyone happy.

“Arsenal have had quality on the bench in the last few years but not much rotation, players on the bench haven’t had too many chances and that’s why I have defended Raheem Sterling, it’s hard to be at your top when you are not playing regularly.

“I think all the signings will need time but sometimes you get pressured to take them out of the team if they are not at their best, I just wonder how Mikel is going to juggle all the talent with everyone expecting to start. That is going to be his toughest challenge.”