Cucurella says Madueke ‘missed a good opportunity’ with ‘strange’ Arsenal transfer

Marc Cucurella has questioned the timing of Noni Madueke’s decision to leave Chelsea for Arsenal, suggesting the winger missed a ‘good opportunity’ by walking out on the Club World Cup final.

Madueke completed a £52million move to the Gunners last week but departed Chelsea’s camp in the United States before their 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the final. The 23-year-old had featured in five of Chelsea’s six games leading up to the finale in New Jersey.

Speaking during a Q&A session at his football academy in Spain, Cucurella didn’t hide his surprise at the decision.

“Yes, I think so,” he replied when asked if the move felt ‘strange’.

“I think he missed a good opportunity (although) he wasn’t playing as a starter.

“I do think it was because of everything that was happening regarding his future and in the end I think it could have delayed him a couple of days since he left a day early or something like that.

“It wouldn’t have cost him anything to wait for that next day. In the end I think he missed a pretty good opportunity.”

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Romano reveals Chelsea set for ‘club-to-club talks’ for £61m Arsenal target as Eze springs ‘surprise’

👉 Chelsea star ‘says yes’ to Real Madrid as they ‘working on an offer of around £130m’

👉 Man City ‘offer’ £147m for Chelsea superstar as Guardiola wants ‘to bring him back at all costs’

Madueke’s mid-tournament departure was reportedly agreed in advance with Chelsea, but the timing has still raised eyebrows given the historic nature of the club’s triumph.

Cucurella also joked about who might have ended up with Madueke’s missing winner’s medal.

“He put it in his pocket. He has it there in the White House, very well placed,” he said, referring to Donald Trump’s unexpected role in presenting the trophy and remaining on stage during Chelsea’s lift.

Madueke signed a five-year deal at Arsenal through to 2030 and has yet to publicly comment on Cucurella’s remarks.

However, he did post a farewell message on Instagram after leaving Chelsea, where he made 92 appearances and scored 20 goals in two and a half seasons.

“To every staff member that helped me along this journey, thank you. To my teammates, thank you for everything. I leave with only love and admiration for you guys,” he wrote.

“Lastly, thank you to every single Chelsea fan. Thank you for the love, the praise and also the criticism, I appreciate it all. I leave here with nothing but fond memories.”

Madueke played under Enzo Maresca for much of last season and lifted the Europa Conference League in May. He becomes the latest player to move from Chelsea to Arsenal following Kepa Arrizabalaga’s switch earlier this summer.