‘He is the future’ – England told to build around 14-goal star who plays ‘absolutely magnificently’

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes Cole Palmer is “the future” for England and has hailed him for being in a squad with “a lot of talent in his position” after playing “absolutely magnificently” for his club.

When Chelsea spent £42.5million for Palmer from Manchester City in the summer, they didn’t know exactly what they were getting. Obviously, a City academy graduate is likely to have a lot of talent.

However, he’d played just 41 senior games for City over the course of three seasons – mostly from the bench – and had been directly involved in just eight goals.

As such, the Blues will be delighted with the way the transfer has panned out – they’ve trusted Palmer with a starting spot, and he’s repaid the faith with 14 goals and 12 assists in all competitions.

He made two cameo appearance for England off the bench in the last international window, and the way things are going for him now, after being picked in the next Three Lions squad, he could well be in line for some starts.

Hasselbaink seemingly thinks the side should be built around Palmer, as he feels he if the future of Gareth Southgate’s side.

“Cole Palmer has got class, but his intelligence in football is really high,” Hasselbaink said on BBC One.

“He is the future. He’s in the squad, he plays absolutely magnificently for his club. There’s a lot of talent in his position, but he’s in the squad. When you play for the national team, it’s another level and it’s up to him.”

Indeed, it will be a testament to his skill at such a young age if Palmer is given the nod to start against either of the huge opponents in Brazil and Belgium.

He’s played a very solid hand in big games for Chelsea to this point, though. He’s scored in league games against City, Manchester United, and both scored and assisted against Tottenham and Newcastle.

On top of that, he scored a brace in the second leg of the League Cup semi-final and scored and assisted in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Whatever challenge has been thrown Palmer’s way this season, he’s managed it perfectly, so against high-quality opposition Brazil and Belgium, there’s no reason to suggest he would not do the same – if that happens he’s likely to be called upon by England much more often.

