How can Spurs be Prem’s best away but relegation fodder at home?

Tottenham remain one of football’s biggest absurdities but few things are more curious about Spurs than their utterly wretched home form.

Their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday evening prompted dissent from the home supporters at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which would have been understandable if such a wretched performance had come in isolation.

But Spurs being woeful at home is nothing new. It is part of a pattern stretching back before Thomas Frank’s arrival, but solving the problem has become the manager’s biggest priority.

Tottenham have not won at home in the Premier League since Frank’s first match in charge on the opening day when Burnley were beaten 3-0.

Since then, Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Chelsea have all won in north London, while Spurs needed a late leveller to deprive Wolves a first win they are still searching for.

The scale of the problem is laid bare in the Premier League home table…

It would be less puzzling and perhaps even less infuriating if Tottenham were just a terrible football team. But they aren’t.

Away from home, they are good. Actually, this season, they are the pride of the Premier League on the road.

They have won four out of five, drawing the other, scoring an average of 2.4 goals per game while conceding only three in total.

This isn’t just a Frank problem. Throughout 2025, watching Spurs at home has been a miserable experience.

Of the 17 ever-present Premier League sides this year, no one has a worse home record. Even West Ham fans have had more to cheer in the s**hole they sold their soul for. Sunderland are one point behind having played 10 games fewer.

Go back a little further, 12 months from today when they beat Aston Villa at home. Since then, Spurs have won only four out of 20 Premier League matches, taking 16 of a possible 60 points at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Is the new-ish arena just too plush?

Spurs’ stadium looks fantastic and it is one of the very best arenas in Europe for anyone visiting. Which, evidently, includes players as well as punters.

There is an acknowledgement that the matchday atmosphere requires improvement and initiatives from the club and fans are being considered. Home games were when Spurs fans could vent their frustrations at the board most visibly and audibly, and though Daniel Levy is finally out, supporters are waiting to see what difference the ex-chairman’s departure makes.

That air of negativity that has hung over the Tottenham boardroom and dressing room this year hardly makes for a partisan atmosphere, and the mood has deteriorated further with the struggles of the players on the pitch.

Perhaps Frank ball is part of the problem. Under the new manager, Spurs are not the front-footed side they were, which is just fine away from home when their hosts are expected to seize the initiative. When the onus is on Tottenham to dictate, their opponents prosper.

Spurs have two chances this week to put their home fans in a better mood going into the international break. They welcome FC Copenhagen on Tuesday in the Champions League in which their only win so far came in their only home game.

Then on Saturday, Manchester United come to north London for a game which will set the mood for a fortnight for both sets of fans, with Ruben Amorim’s unbeaten-in-four side eighth, but level on points with fifth-placed Tottenham.

Arguably, Frank needs a win more than Amorim, despite it being the United boss who went into this four-game stretch between international breaks under more pressure than any other boss.