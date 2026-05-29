Iran thanks Mexico for hosting team after US World Cup refusal

Reuters (May 29) – Iran’s ambassador to Mexico, Abolfazl Pasandideh, visited Tijuana on Thursday (May 28) and took the opportunity to thank President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo for accepting the proposal to host the Iranian delegation, noting that the United States had failed to fulfil its responsibility to host the team.

Pasandideh noted that World Cup host countries are obligated to issue visas to both the national teams and their fans so they can accompany their teams, and said that so far, those visas have not been issued.

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Iran’s national soccer team will sleep in Mexico and travel to the U.S. on the days of its three World Cup matches after Washington declined to host the squad for the tournament, Sheinbaum said on Monday (May 25).

Sheinbaum said FIFA approached her government after U.S. authorities said they did not want Iran staying in the country throughout the June 11-July 19 competition, even though Iran is scheduled to play three Group G matches there.

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Mehdi Taj, head of Iran’s football federation, said during the weekend the team’s base would be moved from Arizona to the Mexican border city of Tijuana during the tournament. FIFA confirmed the move on Monday.

Iran is due to face New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, Belgium in Los Angeles on June 21 and Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

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