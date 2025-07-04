Chelsea are closing in on another big-money summer signing, with a deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens now in its final stages.

Chelsea have already secured the services of Joao Pedro in a deal worth £60 million this week, with whispers they could be planning to hijack Tottenham’s attempts to sign Mohammed Kudus growing louder.

There’s also the matter of adding another central defender to the ranks, with Benfica’s Antonio Silva among those linked.

An agreement in principle has been reached with Dortmund, with Chelsea set to pay a package worth £52m — £48.5m upfront and a further £3.5m in add-ons, according to Fabrizio Romano,who also reported on X that Dortmund will retain a sell-on clause.

Gittens is close to agreeing personal terms, though a few contractual details are still being finalised.

All parties are now confident the move will be completed after the Club World Cup, where both clubs remain involved.

Dortmund confirmed the agreement on Thursday and used the announcement to highlight Gittens’ growth since joining the club’s academy.

“Jamie Gittens’ career is exemplary for the development of top talents at BVB,” said managing director Lars Ricken.

“We discovered Jamie very early, practically signed him for free, continuously developed him in our youth academy, and also offered him playing time at the highest level with the professional team.

“Jamie has repaid the trust placed in him with commitment, performance, and goals.”

Sporting director Sebastian Kehl added: “The talks with Chelsea were challenging, but ultimately we are pleased that we can most likely realise our financial ambitions and then have planning security.

“Jamie is an excellent player who has brought us great joy. It was his wish to take the next step in his career at Chelsea, and we wish him all the best.”

The 20-year-old was part of Dortmund’s squad for the tournament but has played just 14 minutes, coming off the bench against Fluminense in the group stage. His limited involvement points to a transfer being carefully managed behind the scenes.

Gittens, a right-footed left winger, has been one of Chelsea’s priority targets this summer following their decision not to make Jadon Sancho’s loan deal permanent.

He’s expected to strengthen that flank alongside recent signings Joao Pedro and Liam Delap.

He joined Dortmund from Man City as a teenager in 2020 and has since made 107 appearances in all competitions, scoring 17 goals.

Last season was his most productive yet, with 12 goals in 48 appearances, including four in the Champions League.