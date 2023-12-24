Keane didn’t ‘warm to’ Rooney at Man Utd after ‘X Factor’ remote control incident

Roy Keane recalled an incident with a remote control at Manchester United to exemplify why he “didn’t warm” to teammate Wayne Rooney.

Keane captained Rooney in the striker’s debut season at Old Trafford before the Irishman moved to Celtic in January of 2006.

And the legendary Red Devils skipper has admitted that he and Rooney didn’t see eye to eye in their brief time playing together under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Asked about his relationship with Rooney on Sky Sports’ The Football Show, Keane explained how one incident rubbed him the wrong way.

He explained: “We certainly didn’t have an argument, let me tell you. I like my rugby league and yeah, someone did change the channel and I wasn’t happy. But we didn’t have an argument about it. I came down for breakfast the next day and Wayne said ‘Did you find the control?’

“So I told him where to go. If that’s an argument, god help us. I certainly didn’t respect Wayne because he stood up to me and wanted to watch the X Factor. I had a lot of respect for Wayne because I thought he was a brilliant player.

“I wouldn’t say I warmed to the guy, I certainly didn’t dislike him. But the lad’s on a different wavelength, different banter and if hiding the control was his type of banter then… not for me.”

Keane revealed that he struggled to forge genuine relationships with teammates during his final days at Old Trafford.

He added: “Near the end I remember thinking I don’t get some of the boys. I don’t get their banter or humour. I rarely had a conversation with anyone. When I left there were a lot of players I didn’t miss. The game was changing and maybe I was a bit grumpy, a bit old school.

“I didn’t get Wayne or Rio [Ferdinand], I didn’t get their banter or what they stood for sometimes. It was probably a personal thing. The game was changing and I had changed with it but towards the end at United with the players coming through I didn’t always get them.

“Personality-wise they were not for me. Obviously they were very good players and I was delighted to play with them but in terms of banter or having a cup of coffee with them? No forget it.”

