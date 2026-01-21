Liverpool ‘intend to make an offer’ for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Andre, according to reports from Brazil.

The Reds spent over £400million on new signings during last summer’s transfer window as FSG backed Arne Slot after he won the Premier League title in his first season in charge.

Liverpool were expected to be active this January, having been linked with Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi in the weeks leading up to the window, but they are yet to make a single signing.

Liverpool linked with Wolves midfielder Andre in January

Despite a lack of activity so far, Liverpool remain linked with several players, including RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande.

A returning name is Wolves midfielder Andre, who was previously linked with Liverpool during his time at Fluminense.

Andre attracted interest from a host of Premier League clubs ranging from Arsenal and Liverpool to Fulham, but made the surprise switch to Wolves in August 2024.

The Brazilian midfielder helped Fluminense win the Copa Libertadores and has been a key player at Molineux, though his form has dipped this season with Rob Edwards’ side bottom of the Premier League after 22 games.

Despite the club’s struggles, Andre and fellow Brazilian Joao Gomes remain highly rated and are likely to leave this summer, with relegation all but guaranteed.

Liverpool set to bid for Wolves’ Andre

Liverpool could act in the January transfer window, as Brazilian outlet RTI Sporte claims the Reds ‘intend to make an offer’ for Andre, as Slot looks to bolster his midfield.

The report claims Liverpool are willing to bid even ‘regardless of Wolves’ relegation’, though the Midlands club are unlikely to accept anything below €30million (£26m).

The potential transfer would also trigger a significant sell-on payment for Andre’s former club Fluminense, who included a 10 per cent clause in the deal to sell the 24-year-old to Wolves for around £18m.

There is reportedly widespread interest in Andre, with Brazilian giants Palmeiras also keen, while clubs from England, Italy, Turkey and France are monitoring his situation.

Andre is under contract at Molineux until 2029.

Is Andre the solution for Liverpool?

Liverpool need fresh legs in midfield, and Andre could provide that. However, they arguably need to be aiming higher than a relegated midfielder.

While midfield reinforcements wouldn’t go amiss, more pressing priorities for Slot lie in attack and centre-back.

Liverpool missed out on Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, who has signed for Manchester City, and will surely look to extend Ibrahima Konate’s contract, despite the defender’s shaky 2025/26 form.

A lack of centre-back depth has cost Slot all season, and entering the second half without adding competition to Konate and Virgil van Dijk would be risky.

If Liverpool do indeed ‘intend to make an offer’ for Andre, they might want to think twice. After spending a fortune last summer, any available funds this month should arguably prioritise defensive reinforcements.

Liverpool’s defensive statistics in the Premier League (2025/26)

Virgil van Dijk leads Premier League in clearances

Only Brentford and Manchester United among top-half teams have conceded more goals (29)

Conceded 2+ goals 10 times

Conceded 3+ goals 4 times

13 set-piece goals conceded (excluding penalties)

