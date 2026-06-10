Chelsea tipped to sign Slot signing from Liverpool as ‘good asset’ for Alonso

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso has been told to push to sign Liverpool defender Jeremie Frimpong this summer by former Spain international Gaizka Mendieta.

The Blues have been in terrible form in the season just gone with Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior both sacked on the way to Chelsea finishing tenth,

Chelsea will start next season with Xabi Alonso in charge but without any European football, which could impact their ability to sign a greater calibre of player.

There have been rumours that Alonso could face a battle to keep some of his best players too, although Chelsea have selected seven ‘untouchables’ this summer.

And now former Valencia and Middlesbrough midfielder Mendieta reckons Frimpong – who only signed for Liverpool last summer – could be a “good asset” for his former manager Alonso.

Mendieta told Grosvenor Sport: “Jeremie Frimpong could be a good asset for Xabi Alonso at Chelsea. Managers have players they trust from previous clubs and there will be a belief from the player that they can find that form again.

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“We often see players reuniting with former coaches for that reason, especially if things aren’t going well for those players like Frimpong at Liverpool.

“It’s a way of getting them back, to form hoping you can get the maximum out of the player and help you win things. I’m sure Chelsea will be active again in the market, they have to let players leave and bring new players in to suit the new coach.”

Liverpool expert David Lynch revealed on Tuesday that the Reds have ‘no desire’ to make Frimpong ‘a regular starter for an extended period’.

Manchester United and some Spanish clubs have been linked with a move for Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella and Mendieta reckons both Barcelona and Real Madrid would be good moves for the Spain international.

Mendieta added: “I think both Barcelona and Real Madrid would suit Marc Cucurella.

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“He is very intelligent tactically and can adapt to different roles. We’ve seen him be more defensive, and we’ve seen him more offensive, playing higher up almost as a winger.

“Obviously, his connection with Barca is stronger, but again, it’s a matter of opportunities, a matter of playing Champions League football and not losing his role in the national team.

“I’m not sure we’ll see him leave this season, especially with Xabi Alonso coming in. I’m sure Xabi will trust him and want him in the team. But it’s something players think about, a season without Europe is a big miss for an international player.

“Cucurella will be a key player under Xabi Alonso. He plays with fullbacks quite offensively, it’s very demanding physically because you have to support the midfield.

“The full-backs at Leverkusen used to be quite prolific in attack, so that suits Cucurella.”

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