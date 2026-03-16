‘Partying too much’ – Keane takes swipe at Liverpool as he doubles down on ‘bad champions’ claim

Roy Keane insists Liverpool are “bad champions” and claims they were “partying too much” during the final weeks of their 2024/25 title-winning season.

The Reds romped to the Premier League title in their first season under Arne Slot, finishing ten points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

The Gunners are now leading the Premier League this term with fifth-placed Liverpool now a huge 21 points behind Mikel Arteta’s men in a 31-point swing.

Liverpool have failed to integrate their new big-money signings this season with Slot struggling to get performances out of a number of under-performing players.

And Manchester United legend Keane insists it isn’t the first time Liverpool have been “bad champions” after winning the Premier League title the season before.

Keane said on Sky Sports: “Considering they were league champions last year and I have said it before, Liverpool are bad champions. They’ve been bad champions, they were bad champions a few years ago (in the 2020-21 season).

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“To be 21 points behind Arsenal, what a drop off that is. That is so bad. So I think there are issues going on. I think there are bigger issues, there are details you can fix obviously you are talking about players tucking in.

“But I think there is stuff going on, I don’t think they are on the same page, there doesn’t seem to be the same chemistry with the players. You’re on about when you win big titles, sometimes the big challenge is the following year, can you back it up?

“Last year, I was critical towards the end, I thought they were partying too much. They were partying with four weeks to go, there were celebrations after every league game. It is Liverpool Football Club, are you not expected to win league titles? When you do, enjoy it but back it up next year.

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“When I see these teams winning trophies and then disappear for ten to 15 years,. “I am thinking the same about Arsenal when Arsenal win the league this year, you do not want Arsenal to disappear for the next three, four five years.

“You’ve got to back it up, don’t be 20, 30 points behind the top team next year, you have got to compete, that is your challenge.

“When you’re giving up goals like that or Wolves recently or against Man City, I look at this group of players and their desire, work-rate and what they’re doing on the training pitch and I don’t like what I see from this Liverpool group.”