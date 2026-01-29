Liverpool, Man Utd ‘willing to offer’ £82m for Barcelona star as potential wages are revealed

Raphinha has been linked with a move to Man Utd and Liverpool.

Premier League sides Liverpool and Manchester United are ready to make bids for Barcelona winger Raphinha in the summer, according to reports.

The Brazil international left Leeds United for Barcelona in July 2022 in a deal worth a reported £55m despite the Catalan club’s financial struggles.

Raphinha has contributed nine goals and three assists in 18 appearances in all competitions this season and would have hoped to be in better form at some points this term.

But the former Leeds man has now scored two goals in two matches against Real Oviedo and FC Copenhagen and he is attracting interest from the Premier League once again, while Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are also trying to buy him.

Reports in Spain claim that the Barcelona superstar has ‘categorically rejected’ a move to the Middle East and now Man Utd and Liverpool are ‘willing to offer €95m (£82m) to reach an agreement with Barcelona’ in the summer.

It is understood that if Raphinha accepts a deal to sign for one of the two Premier League clubs that he can expect to be paid around €22m net per year.

Raphinha recently hinted that he could have left Barcelona if it wasn’t for the arrival of head coach Hansi Flick, who has helped him deliver his best football.

He said in a recent Sofascore interview: “[Hansi] Flick [was] the one who believed in me when no one did, not even myself. So I can only thank him.

“He’s the person who practically made me deliver the best season of my career. The best season of my entire football life. He’s the one who made me compete for individual awards.”

Raphinha added: “He made me rediscover my place in the world of football and also made me understand myself as a person. A huge part of what happened last season and what’s happening now is thanks to him.

“So I have nothing but gratitude for him for everything I’ve been through.”

On being in Barcelona’s leadership team, Raphinha continued: “I feel immense pride in carrying the leadership badge. This is something I earned from the day I arrived due to my way of dealing with things, and because of the person I am.

“It’s natural for me, as I always try to help my teammates to the utmost. I try to get them to give their all on the field.

“I think it’s not something forced or imposed, but something very natural, like a reward for being one of the team’s leaders.”

