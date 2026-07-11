Liverpool make contact to stop Man Utd from signing midfielder in €45m deal

Joao Gomes, who has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United

Liverpool have made contact to bring Joao Gomes to Anfield, as the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), try to stop the Wolves midfielder from joining Manchester United.

Man Utd have pulled the plug on a deal for Ederson Silva, despite having struck an agreement with his club Atalanta.

The Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, made the decision after the second part of the Brazil international midfielder’s medical.

Andrey Santos, though, will join Man Utd from Chelsea in a £50million deal.

Man Utd remain on the hunt for at least another midfielder and are interested in signing Joao Gomes from Wolves.

Gomes is unlikely to stay at Wolves next season, with the Wanderers playing in the Championship after getting relegated from the Premier League.

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Atletico Madrid have long had a €45million (£38.3m) deal in place with Wolves for Gomes, but, according to Globo, they have decided not to proceed with the move.

The Spanish club are angry with super agent Jorge Mendes that he took Bernardo Silva to Real Madrid.

Atletico wanted to sign the Portuguese star as a free agent following his departure from Manchester City at the end of last season.

Liverpool and Man Utd competing for Joao Gomes

Man Utd are in contact for Gomes after deciding against a move for Ederson, according to the Brazilian media, but so are Liverpool.

The headline of the report in Globo says: ‘Manchester United give up on Ederson and signal interest in Joao Gomes; Liverpool also make contact.’

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The report itself has stated that both Man Utd and Liverpool have ‘made contact after the deal between Atletico de Madrid and Joao Gomes fell through.’

Globo has further noted: ‘Both Liverpool and Manchester United contacted Wolverhampton to inquire about pricing and business models. Atlético Madrid had agreed to buy him for 45 million euros’.

Man Utd’s desire to sign Gomes has been backed by TEAMtalk.

The reliable transfer news outlet has reported that Man Utd have made ‘fresh contact’ for Gomes.

TEAMtalk has reported: ‘The Brazilian has long been admired by United and was previously high on the club’s shortlist before moving to Molineux.

‘Gomes had been on course to join Atletico Madrid this summer, but we understand that negotiations over that move have broken down at the final stages.

‘That development has prompted United to become attentive to his situation once again.’

While Liverpool will be wary of the threat from Man Utd for Gomes, FSG will be emboldened by the midfielder’s previous comments about a potential move to Anfield.

Back in 2022, when the midfielder was still on the books of Flamengo, Gomes publicly said that he would love to play for Liverpool.

Asked if he would play for Liverpool or if he prefers another Premier League club, Gomes said: “Liverpool is a team I would play for. I have a great desire to play there.”

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