Haaland makes decision on leaving Man City in 2027 as he chooses between Barcelona, Real Madrid

Erling Haaland has been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Erling Haaland wants to leave Man City at the end of the season and prefers to leave for Barcelona over Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Citizens have not won the Premier League for two seasons, although they lifted both the FA Cup and League Cup in Pep Guardiola’s final season at the club.

Guardiola’s departure coupled with Liverpool and Arsenal winning the last two Premier League titles, has created rumours that Haaland may be unhappy at Man City.

Haaland wants to be winning league titles and competing for the Champions League, which Man City have struggled to do for a couple of years now.

And reports in Spain have claimed that Haaland ‘intends to leave’ Man City at the end of this season with Barcelona and Real Madrid his two potential options.

After failing to land Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez in the summer transfer window, Barcelona find Haaland ‘a particularly attractive solution’ to their centre-forward issue.

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The report adds: ‘He is also unhappy with the project at the Etihad Stadium and is very disappointed with the moves they have made, starting with the arrival of Enzo Maresca to replace Pep Guardiola.’

It is understood that Barcelona ’emissaries have already met with the Norwegian striker’s agent in London and Paris , with the aim of reaching an agreement as soon as possible’.

The report in Spain continued: ‘There had also been speculation about a possible move for Haaland to Real Madrid, Barça’s eternal rival. But it’s an idea that the 26-year-old has ruled out, due to the presence of Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior.

‘He is much more in favor of joining Hans-Dieter Flick’s team, where he believes he could fit in much better.’

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher insists that Haaland will score 1,000 career goals before he retires, with 167 of his 322 club goals coming at Man City.

Carragher told CBS Sports: “I just can’t see Haaland not scoring 1,000 goals or being the best goalscorer of all time.

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“I’ve never seen anything like it in terms of goals and numbers, and it is every game – but because he does it so often, it does not feel that big.

“He has just scored two goals away from home in the Champions League – any other striker does that; it is an amazing night. It just feels like a normal night.

“I just can’t see how he does not end up being the greatest goalscorer or getting the most goals we have ever seen anybody get.”

‘Haaland could score 1,000 goals if he stays at Man City’ – Merson

Arsenal legend Paul Merson reckons Haaland could reach 1,000 goals but only if he stays at a top club, like Man City, for the rest of his career.

Merson told Sky Sports: “The problem is, the older you get, the lesser team you’re going to play for. The lesser team you play for, that means they’ve got fewer better players. If they haven’t got better players, you’re not going to score as many goals.

“He would have to play at the top with top, top players for a long, long time. But he’s a machine. A thousand goals? That’ll be hard because he’s got to stay hungry at the same time. He’s been around a while already.

“You’re talking about another six, seven years at the top level. It takes its toll in the end. There are a lot of injuries. But if you said to me he’s going to stay at Man City for the next seven, eight years, then I think, yeah, who knows? He could do it.”

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