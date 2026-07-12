Erling Haaland has hit out at a “weak” decision as Norway lost 2-1 to England in the World Cup quarter-finals to exit the tournament.

Norway came up short against England in the World Cup quarter-finals, having lost 2-1 after extra-time.

Still, Norway will feel that certain decisions went against them in the game, with Torbjorn Heggem having a goal disallowed after Haaland pushed Elliot Anderson from a corner in the build-up.

Naturally, Haaland was far from pleased that this goal got disallowed, claiming it was “weak”.

“It feels a bit empty, to be honest,” Haaland told TV 2 on Norway losing to England.

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“I felt we deserved more. I don’t think it’s a free kick.

“It’s been disallowed because I push Elliot Anderson to the ground, like I get pushed in every single duel. It’s a bit bitter.

“Small moments decide things in the World Cup. Against Brazil we managed to turn it in our favour. Today when we get the 50/50 decisions against us it will be difficult.”

In another interview, Haaland added: “So, if there is a free kick, I almost have to get a free kick in every duel – in every single match. Because I get pushed, I get pulled all the way, and I think it’s weak.”

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“We got robbed today…”

Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge Haaland, was also bitter after the game, having claimed that Norway “got robbed”.

He said on X: “Well done Bellingham and referee.”

He later added: “Really? Saved by the referee.

“Hope you win the WC now. But feel we got robbed today.”

In response, pundit Ian Wright accused Haaland of having “sour grapes”.

“Is that sour grapes from Alf-Inge Haaland, saying well done to Bellingham and the referee?” Wright asked.

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“I think that was just a bit of a low blow from him.”

On Heggem’s disallowed goal, Wright continued: “He can’t surely be referring to that because that was just a ridiculous push [from Haaland].

“In that particular moment, he’s like six or seven inches taller, why does he need to be that aggressive with him?

“It’s a massive foul. You can’t be talking that.”

Roy Keane joked: “Will he remember the game? Because he always seems to be drinking alcohol at the matches, the dad.

“No, he does! If you’re having a drink then you’re seeing the game differently.

“Listen, I’ll always be trying to go the other way [against England] a little bit, if it’s 50-50, but the push is a push and then he heads it, so there you go.

“Families and fans after games, we saw the interviews with the England manager, Bellingham, family members, they’re all a bit emotional so you try and give them the benefit of the doubt.

“But when people wake up tomorrow morning, you won’t be sitting there going, “The referee’s cost us”, you can’t.

“You can argue a couple of decisions but you can’t say, ‘He’s cost us’, no.”