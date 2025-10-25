Manchester United are being linked with midfielder after midfielder, making it increasingly unclear what type of player Ruben Amorim actually wants to sign.

Sporting CP’s Morten Hjulmand is a player Man Utd have reportedly been tracking for some time, and his name has been thrown in the mix once again by Portuguese outlet Record (via Sport Witness).

Man Utd target Morten Hjulmand: What to know 👇

Over 100 Sporting appearances and current captain

Ruben Amorim brought Hjulmand to Sporting from Lecce for €19.5m in 2023

Transfermarkt value is €50m — Dane has €80m release clause

The report claims that Man Utd and Man City are both interested in signing Hjulmand, with a ‘January transfer battle’ on the cards.

His form has unsurprisingly ‘caught the attention’ of the Manchester giants and they are ‘following him closely’ ahead of the winter window.

Both clubs have links to Sporting through United boss Amorim and City’s director of football Hugo Viana, which means they both know the 26-year-old well — and that it’s a very easy transfer rumour to make up.

Sporting president Frederico Varandas said there was interest in the summer and that Hjulmand turned down offers to ‘triple his salary’, but the report claims that January could present him with ‘headaches’ as City and United ‘promise’ to move for the midfielder.

Hjulmand will reportedly pick up a loyalty bonus if he stays at Sporting until the end of the season, and the Portuguese club are adamant they won’t negotiate below his €80m (£69.8m) release clause.

Man Utd midfielder shortlist grows to eight 👇

On Friday, we covered a story from Fichajes linking Athletic Club’s Oihan Sancet, and another from talkSPORT linking six other midfielders with a move to Old Trafford.

Surprisingly, Hjulmand’s name wasn’t mentioned by the latter, which claimed Man Utd are open to signing two midfielders in 2026 — with Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Chelsea’s Andrey Santos, Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher, and Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller all appreciated.

Hjulmand, a long-time target, becomes the eighth player added to Amorim’s midfield shortlist.

The quantity of midfield targets proves that Man Utd are serious about strengthening in that area — but the quality and variety is confusing.

What midfield profile does Ruben Amorim want to sign? 🤔

The fact that Man Utd are reportedly considering signing two midfielders is a caveat, but the different profiles being linked with the Red Devils either shows they don’t know what they want — or that those reporting are just guessing. Or both. Definitely both.

Bruno Fernandes has the ability to drop deep and dictate the tempo, but he’s wasted in those areas. United need him further up the pitch because he’s the most reliable goalscorer and creator Amorim has in his squad.

What he doesn’t have are the defensive capabilities. He’s nothing like a prime Casemiro — the kind Amorim wishes he had — and he’s not a Patrick Vieira type who bombs up and down the pitch, winning tackles and making interceptions.

With Fernandes an undisputed starter in Amorim’s midfield two, it’s clear the Portuguese boss needs a much more industrious player alongside him. Literally, if Casemiro were five years younger…

There will be no unearthing of hidden gems like United almost managed with Moises Caicedo. Unknown quantities like Baleba and Santos — or under-the-radar Premier League and Championship ballers like Anderson and Wharton — are now commanding fees in a completely different stratosphere to what their current clubs paid.

Stiller and Santos are similar in that they can play as a No.6, 8, or 10, but their best role isn’t what United need to become more defensively stable and get the best out of Fernandes.

Gallagher is similar, but everyone knows what you’ll get from him: energy. The guy has an unparalleled engine and is a manager’s dream. But is he someone with the ability to dictate tempo and provide the defensive output required for Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system? Probably not.

Baleba, Wharton and Anderson are all Premier League-proven and the right profile for Man Utd. Brighton midfielder Baleba is the perfect signing for me, Clive.

Hjulmand is similar but lacks Premier League experience. He might be the most attractive signing of all eight players, but there’s no way United should be paying £70m.

And then Sancet barely deserves a mention. He’s an attacking midfielder — and the source is, well, sh**.

We all know Baleba will be the guy United sign at the end of the season. He’s going to cost around £100m, though. And knowing Man Utd, they won’t hesitate to pay it.

