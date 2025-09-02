Man Utd could still complete transfer for £47m man after interest ‘over the weekend’

Man Utd could reportedly still allow goalkeeper Andre Onana to complete a deal away from the club with the Turkish transfer window still open.

The Red Devils brought in Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens on transfer deadline day after deciding to pursue the Belgian goalkeeper over Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez.

That signing comes after Man Utd splashed around £200m on the signings of Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon earlier in the summer transfer window.

But Man Utd fans will be relieved to get a new goalkeeper over the line before the transfer window shut with Bayindir and Onana struggling in the opening weeks of the new season.

Onana was dropped by Ruben Amorim for the opening three Premier League fixtures of the season and made two mistakes as Man Utd were knocked out of the League Cup by League Two side Grimsby Town.

That led to Man Utd searching for a goalkeeper on deadline day, while there were reports that Onana could leave before the window shut.

The Cameroon international is still at Old Trafford as it stands but there the Turkish window staying open until Wednesday, September 12 gives him an opportunity to move on.

And ESPN claim that Lammen’s signing ‘did mean that one of André Onana or Altay Bayindir had leave before the transfer deadline’ with Tom Heaton also part of their goalkeeping department.

It is claimed that Turkish giants Galatasaray ‘had been exploring a deal for Onana over the weekend after missing out on signing Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson’.

The report adds: ‘A source close to Onana told ESPN on Sunday that the Cameroon international did not anticipate leaving before the end of the window and wants stay at Old Trafford to fight for his place.’

There is still time for Onana to complete that move to Galatasaray over the next ten days and Ferdinand is cautiously optimistic about his replacement at Man Utd.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “Thibaut Courtois has given me the heads up on what he’s like. He said he’s a huge talent, obviously not experienced yet, but he thinks his style is well-suited to the Premier League. He’s big as well.

“That recommendation from probably one of the best three goalkeepers in the world, Thibaut Courtois, I’ll take that.

“I keep seeing people talk about the talent, but the problem is, can Manchester United wait for talent to develop?”