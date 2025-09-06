Man Utd star reveals ‘shock’ that Ruben Amorim sold his team-mate over the summer

Man Utd defender Patrick Dorgu has revealed he was “shocked” to see Rasmus Hojlund leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils rejuvenated their attacking line-up over the summer transfer window with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko arriving in deals worth around £200m.

Sesko came in as a direct replacement for Hojlund with the Man Utd looking to offload the Denmark international all summer after he struggled to score goals last term.

Hojlund returned a respectable ten Premier League goals in 30 appearances in his first season at Old Trafford but scored just four in 32 last season.

Only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than Man Utd in the 2024/25 campaign and the Red Devils are hoping the new additions will fix that.

Hojlund left on a loan deal to Serie A champions Napoli at the end of the window with a £38m option to buy turning into an obligation if the Italian side qualify for the Champions League.

And Dorgu admits that he was surprised to see Hojlund depart after witnessing another compatriot, Christian Eriksen, leave earlier in the summer.

Speaking about Hojlund, Dorgu said: That’s how it is in football. You never know when it’s your turn to move on,’ Dorgu said while away on international duty with Denmark.

“We knew that it would happen to Christian [Eriksen], but it was perhaps a bigger shock that Rasmus had to move on.

“I talked to him a lot during the process and could sense which way it was going.

“Hopefully, we will now see each other every time on the national team.”

Despite Hojlund making it clear that he wanted to stay at Man Utd this summer, the Dane insists that he is “very excited” to get started at Napoli this season.

Hojlund told Napoli’s official site: “I was very excited, because it’s a team that just won the league. I also know how great the fans are, the city, and I’m very happy for this opportunity.

“It’s different now, obviously, as I come with more experience and I’m a better football player. I come with a lot of international experience.

“I played in the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, and in multiple countries. I come with a lot to prove, I want to show myself in the best team in Italy, and Napoli is going to be very, very good.”

Hojlund added: “I always work hard, I like to say I want to die on the pitch, to give everything for the team, to score goals, create, and fight for everything.

“I’ve been looking forward to this opportunity, I’m very, very grateful and I’m going to do my best to make us win something this year again, and to do the fans and club proud.”