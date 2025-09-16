Ferdinand fears for one Man Utd star in particular after watching ‘depressing’ Red Devils

Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand admits he is “worried” about new signing Benjamin Sesko after watching the striker start in the Manchester Derby.

The Slovenia international signed from RB Leipzig in a deal worth around £74m after providing 13 goals and five assists in 33 Bundesliga appearances.

Sesko started his first Premier League match of the season against Man City on Sunday in a game which Man Utd were swept away 3-0 to heap pressure on Ruben Amorim.

The 22-year-old is yet to register a goal or assist in his 281 minutes of football in all competitions and his performance against Man City concerned Man Utd legend Ferdinand.

Speaking on his own YouTube channel, Ferdinand commented: “The one I’m worried about is (Benjamin) Sesko. He ain’t getting no chances, he ain’t getting no opportunities, there’s nothing created for him.

“That’s the concern. A new striker comes in the football club, gets in the team, you’ve got to think about creating chances for him.

“Getting him on the end of things. He’s got to think about getting on the end of things. That’s something I think has got to be looked at, and fixed quick. I don’t want to think about what it could turn out to be.”

Phil Foden opened the scoring with a first-half header for the Citizens before two well-taken goals by Erling Haaland in the second half put the game beyond doubt.

And it is Man Utd’s defending which is causing Ferdinand the greatest concern despite also having doubts about other areas of the team.

Ferdinand added: “It’s depressing watching United like that. The way we allowed them to get in and get goals and get opportunities – it was weak, it was powderpuff, it just lacked anything.

“I thought in the first-half, we pressed them quite well, and we had possession at times, got in the final third, and there was zero creativity. Without Bruno you’re looking at it going, who else is going to create something? Mbeumo? But there’ s no real guile.

“Defensively, I thought that was the most concerning thing. I’ve been quite complimentary about the defenders and the way we’ve defended it at times this season, but I thought it was like a hot knife through butter. it was too easy.”

Man Utd boss Amorim was frustrated to concede avoidable goals, he said after the match: “If you look at the goals, we can avoid those goals. That was the biggest difference. We can do better, especially the second goal. We suffered goals we can avoid. The biggest difference was when we had transitions, we didn’t score. In the second half they did better in transition and we suffered in that moment.

“We can do better, that is clear but again transitions, the third goal, lack of quality in the connection, people don’t know who is going to the ball and then the guy is free to score. The first one he [Doku] is in the middle of four guys and we can be aggressive in that moment. Of course in this moment it bounces and goes to Foden.

“In the second half, we started really well and then to suffer that kind of goal with the throw-in because we want to recover the ball so fast when we have to cover the space and then run to press, we let two players one against one, Leny [Yoro] is going from outside and not inside and then small pass, small run and Haaland scores.

“We then had the opportunity to open the game with Bryan [Mbeumo], great save from the opponent [Donnarumma] – all these small details make the difference.”

