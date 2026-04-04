Man Utd ‘inform’ Bruno Fernandes of sale decision after ‘internal division’

Amid reports Manchester United are wary Bruno Fernandes could become a problem like Mo Salah, a fresh update has revealed the club’s true intentions regarding a shock summer sale.

It’s easy looking back in hindsight, but you’ll find very few who now believe Liverpool giving Mohamed Salah a lucrative two-year deal last summer was the right move. After just one disappointing year of that deal, the ageing winger will move on at season’s end and Liverpool aren’t collecting a transfer fee.

A recent report from CaughtOffside claimed Man Utd are realistic about captain Bruno Fernandes following a similar course.

The Portuguese will turn 32 a month into next season and it was claimed there is ‘internal division’ amongst Old Trafford chiefs on whether this summer is the right time to cash in.

However, a fresh update from The Daily Express has revealed Man Utd’s true intentions – they do NOT wish to sell.

It’s stated Man Utd have already ‘informed’ Fernandes of their burning desire to retain their talisman beyond the summer, and that their stance is set in stone.

The report read: ‘In recent weeks, Fernandes has been informed by United’s decision-makers that they want him to stay, and that message has been conveyed very clearly to the Portugal international. They will do so at all costs. There can be no ambiguity this year.’

The issue for Man Utd is Fernandes’ contract contains a release clause non-Premier League clubs can activate at their lesiure. The clause is worth £57m, and means Man Utd can be taken out of the equation entirely if it’s triggered.

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What’s more, European giants, PSG and Bayern Munich, are known to be circling. The long-standing interest from the PIF-backed Saudi Arabian clubs isn’t going away either.

Indeed, we’re less than 12 months removed from Al-Hilal being prepared to pay £100m and offer Fernandes £700,000-a-week wages last summer.

But thankfully for those wishing to see Fernandes remain in Manchester, it’s hinted he’s content with the project United are embarking on.

The first step is giving Fernandes the opportunity to test himself against the world’s best players in the Champions League.

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During his exemplary stay at Man Utd so far, Fernandes has featured in just two Champions League campaigns.

The report explained: ‘The trajectory has been positive of late, with Fernandes at the centre of a remarkable revival under Michael Carrick that has United poised to re-enter the Champions League next season.

‘That is the platform on which Fernandes is eager to perform, and where he certainly merits playing. He is too good for the Europa League or Conference League.’

Barring a late-season collapse, Carrick will guide United into next year’s UCL. Qualification to that tournament may well play a part in Fernandes choosing to stay if a club does activate his release clause this summer.

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