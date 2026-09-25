Man Utd legend David de Gea reacts to Man City FFP guilty verdict

Manchester United icon, David de Gea, has reacted to Manchester City being found guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play.

On Friday afternoon, David Ornstein broke news of Man City being found guilty of 114 of their 115 FFP charges relating to offences committed between 2009-18.

Man City fully intend to appeal the decision, though will only do so once the punishment has been handed down.

As yet, what punishment City will receive is yet to be determined, though one source has outlined why it will be “absolutely severe”.

Potential sanctions range all the way from a simple fine up to points deductions, expulsion from the Premier League and even the stripping of titles.

READ MORE: Man City guilty: Liverpool, Man Utd, even Spurs among new winners of reallocated trophies on alternate timeline

On that final subject, one player who’d benefit more than most is Man Utd legend, David de Gea, who currently plays at Serie A side Fiorentina.

The iconic goalkeeper made 415 league appearances for United, and was named the club’s player of the year on four separate occasions.

However, he only lifted one league title during that time – Sir Alex Ferguson’s final year in 2012/13.

David de Gea reacts to Man City FFP guilty verdict

Taking to X when reacting to the Man City news, De Gea wrote: “So…… Let’s talk. How many Premier League titles have I won then?”

If City were stripped of their titles, De Gea would see his number of EPL crowns swell from one to four.

Man Utd finished runners-up to Man City during De Gea’s years at Old Trafford three times.

In 2011/12 United lost the title on goal difference after Sergio Aguero’s famous injury time winner.

In the 2017/18 campaign, Jose Mourinho’s Man Utd team finished a hefty 19 points behind City in their Centurions season.

And in the 2020/21 season, the Red Devils finished in second some 14 points behind Man City.

Another Premier League legend who’d benefit from City losing their titles is Liverpool’s Steven Gerrard.

In his infamous ‘slip’ season in 2013/14, Liverpool finished two points behind eventual champions City.

Premier League clubs to sue Man City – David Ornstein

On Friday evening, Ornstein was again breaking news, this time revealing many of City’s Premier League rivals plan to sue the club.

Ornstein wrote on X: ‘Premier League clubs planning legal action following guilty verdict against Manchester City relating to financial rule breaches.

‘Lawyers instructed and work under way for some time before #ManCity outcome; would be after any appeals process.’

Providing further insight in his article on the matter, the trusted reporter wrote: ‘An independent commission ruled in June that Everton must pay Burnley £35.1million after their breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) in 2021-22 was found to have given them a crucial sporting advantage.

‘At the time, this was viewed as a possible watershed moment, and the precedent that decision set could now be significant in relation to other clubs pursuing City for compensation.’

READ NEXT: Rio Ferdinand sums up what all Man Utd fans want after Man City found guilty of FFP charges

He added: ‘Some clubs, for example, may seek to claim that they failed to qualify for the lucrative Champions League due to Manchester City’s rule-breaking, as well as being able to show they missed out on potential sponsorship bonuses as a further consequence.

‘The Athletic has been informed that it could turn out to be a class action, with the other Premier League sides coming together as one to seek damages.’

DON’T MISS: Cole Palmer reaches decision on joining Man Utd from Chelsea