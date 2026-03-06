Manchester United are in danger of missing out on Kennet Eichhorn and Felix Nmecha to Manchester City, according to a German source, as the Red Devils and the Cityzens go head-to-head for the two Bundesliga gems.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have reported Man Utd’s interest in bringing Nmecha to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd are on the hunt for new midfielders in the summer of 2026, and Borussia Dortmund star Nmecha is a player that the club’s co-owners, INEOS, have taken a shine to.

However, Man City are the ‘frontrunners’ for the 25-year-old Germany international midfielder, who was released by the Premier League club in the summer of 2021.

TEAMtalk has also reported Man Utd’s interest in Hertha Berlin sensation Kennet Eichhorn.

The report has noted interest in the 16-year-old gem from Bayern Munich, too, adding that the defensive midfielder has a variable release clause valued between €12million and €20m.

Man Utd will not officially be able to sign Eichhorn this summer and will have to do a deal with Hertha and the midfielder to bring him to Old Trafford when he turns 18.

Therefore, Bayern are in the driver’s seat for Eichhorn, but Bild journalist Christian Falk has revealed interest in the gem from Man City, too.

The reliable German reporter has claimed that Man City manager Pep Guardiola would love to work with Eichhorn and has disclosed that the Cityzens are already in talks to sign Nmecha.

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “It is TRUE: Bayern have communicated their concrete interest in Kennet Eichhorn to his advisors.

“He’s one of the biggest talents in Germany – and at only 16 years of age!

“This is quite something that such a young player can already be so helpful in his team. He’s so good, in fact, that Bayern are determined not to lose him to a rival (domestic or otherwise).

“ Other clubs are, of course, focusing on him; Arsenal, Manchester United and some other Premier League clubs are among them. But there are also several Bundesliga clubs keeping an eye on Eichhorn’s situation.

“He has a release clause, which makes a summer move more than possible.

“Bayern Munich are thinking that if he makes a move to the Bundesliga, there’s always a chance for the Bavarians to get the player eventually. But if the talent gets lost to the Premier League, it then becomes a lot harder to get him back to Germany.

“Eichhorn is at the same agency as Jamal Musiala. They’re always in talks with his agency. It’s not an offer, but Bayern have made it plainly clear that if Kennet Eichhorn fancies a move in the summer, they’re ready and waiting to make something happen.

“They want to be given advance notice if he wants to leave Hertha Berlin. They want the player – they don’t want to lose him. Bayern Munich are concretely interested.

“However, should he wish to spend another year in Berlin tending to his development, that would be okay for Bayern.

“But it would be unacceptable to lose him to the Premier League. He’s a player that Pep Guardiola at Manchester City would also love to have and develop.

“But these clubs also need players who are further along in their development, like Felix Nmecha. I heard that Nmecha is really concrete as far as a move to Man City is concerned.

“Dortmund want to give the 25-year-old a new contract, but Manchester City are now in talks. If they can sign this player, then how do they also fit Eichhorn into the squad? So, you see, it’s difficult, and both are really interesting players.”

