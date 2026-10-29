Man Utd make Marcus Rashford January transfer decision amid Everton loan links

Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move to Everton.

Man Utd are reportedly prepared to loan Marcus Rashford out in the January transfer window amid rumours that Everton are interested in his services.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to spend the previous 18 months before this season on loan at Aston Villa and then Barcelona.

Rashford made a decent impression at the Catalan giants last season but they eventually decided in the summer they didn’t want to pay the €30m buyout clause in the loan contract.

Despite numerous other transfer rumours, Michael Carrick ended up reintigrating the England international back into his squad ahead of the new campaign.

However, Rashford has failed to hit any kind of form for Man Utd with no goals or assists in eight matches in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Rashford was an unused substitute in the first game back from the international break against Leeds, in which Man Utd drew 1-1, but the forward was missing for the defeats to Man Utd.

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Explaining Rashford’s absence, Carrick said: “Marcus is still feeling a hip issue that we’re trying to overcome.”

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness recently insisted that a January move for Rashford is “definitely being talked” by the recruitment team at Goodison Park.

Wyness told Football Insider: “Yes, this is definitely being talked about and quite strongly. And I think that could be an interesting solution.

“Rashford did well when he was on loan at Villa and at Barcelona as well. I think it could work, and I think being close to where he is in Manchester, just along the M63, could also benefit him greatly as well.

“We’ve seen Jack [Grealish] moving across that way as well, and when he’s fit, Jack is certainly a big asset for Everton. So think Rashford would be a very interesting signing, and I’m hearing there’s a lot of smoke here; it’s definitely being discussed.

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“I wouldn’t be surprised to see something happening in January.”

Everton are interested but Rashford’s wages ‘make a deal very difficult’

And TEAMtalk now insists that Rashford ‘has emerged as a potential January option for Everton, with Manchester United understood to be open to a loan move that includes a buy option.’

The appeal of Rashford to David Moyes is ‘very clear’, however, the website insists that the Man Utd forward’s huge wages ‘make a deal very difficult’.

TEAMtalk adds: ‘His substantial wages – including a base salary of around £325,000 per week – would represent a major commitment for a club currently up for sale. Even if United were willing to cover a portion of his wages as part of a loan.

‘Rashford’s own preference has long been to continue playing at one of Europe’s biggest sides rather than drop into a mid-table Premier League environment, so whether he’d be willing to join Everton is unclear.’

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