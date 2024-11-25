Mbappe told he ‘should’ve signed for Man Utd’ as Real Madrid star bemoans ‘story of my career’

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe have been told that he should’ve “tried to get Man Utd going again” instead of signing for the La Liga giants.

The France international moved from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window after his contract at the Parc des Princes expired.

Mbappe has not managed to find his best form since joining Los Blancos despite scoring nine goals in 17 matches for Carlo Ancelotti’s side in all competitions.

The Real Madrid striker was a shock omission from the France squad for their Nations League matches earlier this month with Didier Deschamps describing it as a “one-off” following discussions with Mbappe.

He has been deployed centrally under Ancelotti but Mbappe is reportedly frustrated that the Real Madrid squad is not ‘playing for him’ like his team-mates did at PSG.

Mbappe moved out wide against Leganes in a 3-0 win over the weekend as Vinicius Junior came central in a move that seemed to pay off.

On his decision to switch Mbappe’s position, Ancelotti said: “Playing on the outside is more tiring than through the middle. Vini Jr returned from international duty on Thursday and Mbappe was fresher than Vini Jr. He scored a goal with a fantastic assist from Vini Jr. They’re both improving bit by bit.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Amorim Watch: New Man Utd manager rubs his nose a lot and we get bored

👉 Mailbox: Ruben Amorim at Man Utd: ‘New Manager Thud anyone?’

👉 Good luck Ruben Amorim; Man Utd are ‘a fat, lazy, bloated corpse of a club’

Man Utd have been linked with Mbappe many times since the former Monaco forward burst onto the scene in 2015 with rumours that potential Qatari investment could pave the way for his arrival at Old Trafford before INEOS pushed through their deal.

And now former L’Equipe CEO Cyril Linette insists Mbappe should have ended up at Man Utd in a fresh challenge for the Frenchman, rather than at a club like Real Madrid, which is already winning titles.

Linette told RMC: “I’m not saying that Mbappe is heading towards failure but he joined a club where, in his position, there is a player at least as good as he is. It makes no sense.

“He will have spent his whole career playing at clubs where there is a left winger at least as good as him, with Neymar at PSG and Vinicius Jr at Real.

“He could have gone to England, tried to get Man Utd going again, for example. There, he could have played in his position and could have written a great story.

“I don’t see what exceptional things he can achieve at Real, who have already done everything without him.”

Speaking recently about his position in the team at Real Madrid, Mbappe said: “My position? It’s the story of my career. I play on the left, right, middle and with two up top. It doesn’t matter to me. I want to help the team and score goals.”