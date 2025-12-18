‘It sounds crazy’ – Neville makes worrying claim over huge Man Utd summer signing

Man Utd legend Gary Neville insists that Bryan Mbeumo’s finishing is “quite wild” as none of the Red Devils’ front three are natural finishers.

The Red Devils spent almost £200m on improving their forward line after only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than Ruben Amorim’s side last term.

Mbeumo came in for £65m from Brentford after contributing 20 goals and seven assists in 38 Premier League matches for the Bees last term.

And the Cameroon international has been the most impressive of Man Utd‘s five summer signings with seven goals and one assist from 17 matches in all competitions.

Mbeumo scored as Man Utd drew 4-4 against Bournemouth in a brilliant Monday night match but he also spurned a couple of good chances.

And, despite Neville admitting he likes the look the Red Devils’ front three, he is a bit worried that none of Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount are good finishers.

READ: Ranking all 75 Manchester United signings since Sir Alex Ferguson

Neville said on The Overlap: “It sounds crazy but I was thinking about Mbeumo, Cunha and Mount during the last game [United’s 4-4 draw with Bournemouth].

“I think that’s actually a pretty good front-three, you wouldn’t like to play against them.

“But none of them are really good finishers. Mbeumo had a really challenging time on Monday night and generally his finishing is quite wild, it’s rash.”

Agreeing with Neville’s views on Mbeumo, Arsenal legend Ian Wright added: “It’s wild, yeah.

“It’s the kind of finishing that suggests he’s anxious but he doesn’t need to be. He looked anxious and rash to me.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Premier League player power rankings: Fernandes up to second, Foden in top six, Rogers 15th

* Man Utd: Souness names Amorim’s only two above ‘average’ stars; explains head coach’s main ‘problem’

* Romano reveals Man Utd have ‘made contact’ in last 48 hours for PL forward as race ‘really heats up’

“I don’t know if that’s because of the pressure he’s under but it’s a massive sign of a lack of confidence so he probably needs an easy chance right now.”

Neville has been one of the Man Utd’s biggest critics in recent years as they’ve struggled under Erik ten Hag and now Amorim – but he “liked what he saw” from the Red Devils against Bournemouth on Monday.

Old Trafford legend Neville added:”It was the first I’ve watched United for a long time, certainly since Ruben Amorim took over, that I liked what I saw.

“The Everton and West Ham games [a 1-0 defeat and a 1-1 draw] were quite depressing, both in terms of the results and the performances.

“The fans left those games having seen nothing. I thought against Bournemouth at least the fans would have left with a bit of a buzz and would want to go back.”