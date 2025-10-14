Ruben Amorim is still under pressure at Old Trafford.

Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has “been found out” under Ruben Amorim, according to former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol.

The Red Devils had a terrible season in 2024/25 with Amorim guiding his side to 15th in the Premier League table and a Europa League final, which they lost to Tottenham.

Man Utd don’t have any European competition to concentrate on this term and they have already been knocked out of the League Cup at the hands of League Two side Grimsby Town.

Their defeat to Grimsby was Mainoo’s only start in all competitions this season with his other five appearances coming off the bench in the Premier League.

Amorim frustrated the Man Utd hierarchy when he publicly admitted that Mainoo was fighting captain Bruno Fernandes for a place in the starting XI this season.

Knowing that ousting Fernandes from the line-up will be virtually impossible, Mainoo requested a loan move in the final days of the summer transfer window.

READ: Man United, Liverpool and Arsenal stars in danger of missing out on expanded 48-team World Cup

Jason Wilcox persuaded the England international to stay but Mainoo is likely to seek game time in January with the 2026 World Cup around the corner.

Liverpool legend Nicol reckons Mainoo has “been found out” under Amorim and the Man Utd midfielder needs to improve his defensive game.

Nicol told ESPN: “In my opinion, Mainoo is great with the ball at his feet but when the opposition has the ball, he doesn’t do enough.

“In fact, he doesn’t do anything. He doesn’t stop people getting at Man Utd back four. And the fact that that is one of the biggest problems United have and this guy still can’t figure it out.

“I think basically he’s been found out because at the end of the day, when you play for the top clubs and you want to be challenging, your players have to contribute on both sides of the ball.

“And if there is one thing Mainoo doesn’t do, it’s contribute defensively.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd officials ‘meeting’ UAE-based consortium today in London with Glazers ‘open’ to sale

👉 Are Manchester United for sale? Is Ratcliffe powerless? And why has one buyer ‘moved on’ from £4.79bn bid

👉 Liverpool priorities, Forest hubris and Man Utd stubbornness among top 10 f***-ups and regrets



“The fact that Casemiro is starting over him consistently tells you that there is a problem and the kid is not as good as we thought he was when he first burst onto the scene.”

When asked if Amorim could help Mainoo improve those aspects of his game, Nicol added: “It’s interesting you say work with him, because it looks like the work rate on that side isn’t there.

“Any coach who has a player who he thinks isn’t giving their all, when it comes to having to play one guy or another, that guy is getting shoved away.

“If you’re the coach at United and you’re watching Mainoo time after time letting people run off them and looking as though you are not that bothered about it, you’re going to the bottom of the pile.”

Speaking of Mainoo last month, Man Utd boss Amorim said: “Like a lot of guys, he wants to play more.

“I believe a lot in Kobbie but some of you think that Kobbie Mainoo is already done. I think he can do so much better. He can improve in a lot.

“And sometimes I think for some guys it’s [the level he’s playing at now] enough. For him, it’s not enough. Maybe it’s not fair but I think I’m helping Kobbie Mainoo and that’s it.

“He will have opportunities like the other guys. If I feel during the week that he’s the best player to play, he’s going to play and I proved that already to every player here.

“I believe a lot in him. I have the same thing [opinion] that you have and that is a top, top player, but he can be so much better, so I’m focused on that.”